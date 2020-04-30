Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 1 May

#5 Smart Success - Wagga R6 (06:40)

Smart Success won here over a shorter trip two starts back, before making up plenty of ground to finish second after a poor start at Newcastle last time. This step up to a mile should suit her, and with the softer ground also in her favour, she looks the one they all have to beat. Blueant produced a dominant display to win at Nowra last time and looks the pick of the remainder, while Lancer also warrants a second look as he steps back in class.

#5 Savacool - Wagga R7 (07:20)

Savacool has placed in two of her four runs this season, including when third in the Easter Cup (G3) and the Aspiration Quality (G3). She is an honest mare who is proven on a softer track, and with this looking a decidedly easier task than the one she's been facing of late, all looks set for a bold bid. Maurus has started the campaign poorly but should improve for his two runs and may be able to spring a surprise, while The Doctor's Son is another with solid place claims.

#2 Shelby Sixtysix - Wagga R8 (08:00)

After finding just one too good in his first two career starts, Shelby Sixtysix deservedly broke his maiden in impressive fashion at this venue recently, waited with before busting through a gap in the final furlong to win going away. He his nicely bred, by Queen Ann winner Toronado, and is fancied to take this rise in class in his stride. Kaipaki looks weighted to go close, particularly with Tyler Schiller's handy claim, while Talihina is another of the main player looking to have her say.