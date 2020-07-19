French Racing Tips: Stick your money on Pogo

Some exceptional horses have won the Group One Prix d'Ispahan at 15:25 in the past including Goldikova and Cirrus Des Aigles. The longest-priced winner in the last 10 years - when it was run at Longchamp in May - was 15-2 and five favourites won.

Those facts point towards the jolly, Persian King, Motamarris and Roseman being the three to concentrate on. The other five are 10/1 and up. Chantilly in July is not the same as Longchamp in May, though, and if you take that view it opens the race up.

Persian King's a worthy favourite on form

Persian King and Motamarris are Evens and 5/1 for good reason. They were second and third in last year's French Derby, Persian King finishing two lengths clear of Sheikh Hamdan's colt. No reason why Persian King should not confirm his superiority. It's Group One form and the others in the line-up can't match it.

Immediately prior to that, French King had held Shaman's challenge in the French 2,000 Guineas. The runner-up has been placed in two more Group Ones since and should be thereabouts again but he lacks a winning turn of foot at this level.

That leaves the five English-trained runners and the 18/1 shot Pogo has as good a chance as any of making the 1-2-3.

Pogo bouncing after good runs at Ascot and Windsor

Yes, he is a handicapper in a Group One, and I would normally dismiss him outright. Yet there was a lot to like about his third in the Royal Hunt Cup and he has since won a Listed at Windsor by five and a half lengths. His rider, Kieran Shoemark, adores him and thinks Pogo is getting better with age. Unlikely as it seems, I reckon he has a good each-way chance.

Roseman is a third of Pogo's price, based on his Listed win from Century Dream on heavy at Newmarket last autumn and a fourth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. He can only be 1lb or 2lb better than Pogo, though, and that doesn't justify the vast difference in their odds.

Ed Walker's runner, Stormy Antarctic has gone off the boil in the last 12 months. He was three and a half lengths behind Century Dream at Newbury on his return and seven behind Pogo at Windsor, so he will do well to not finish last.

Pogo it is then, each-way, with Persian King and Shaman the ones he needs to beat.

Jet-propelled colt can last home over longer trip

It's been a while since a French-trained colt won the Prix Robert Papin at 13:35.

The Group Two for two-year-olds has been won by Messrs Cox, Quinn, Crisford, Burke and Hannon (twice) since the home team won it in 2013. It should go to the Brits again, via The Lir Jet.

Michael Bell's Royal Ascot winner has yet to run over six furlongs, but was intially outpaced in the Windsor Castle before getting up late on the climb to the line. That would suggest he'll have no trouble with the extra furlong, but you don't know until after the race. At 1/2 you might not want to take the risk.

Ventura Tormenta, who was six lengths behind The Lir Jet at Ascot, has gone on to win over six at Yarmouth before finishing in midfield in a Group two at Newmarket over seven.

Axdavali, like The Lir Jet, tackles six for the first time. He has improved with each run over the minimum trip. At the start of this month he was runner-up to Liverchope in a Group Three at Longchamp.

Tiger Tanaka has won four claimers in the Provinces, the latest over a mile. She is way out of her depth but will pick up £6,000 for finishing fourth.

I fancy an English 1-2 with The Lir Jet's proving too classy for Ventura Tormenta, whose stamina is assured.

Golden Crown should bag her race

The Prix de Bagatelle at 14:50 is a Listed contest for three-year-old fillies over a mile.

On the international handicap ratings, Golden Crown and Like A Charm have a few pounds in hand of the two from Newmarket, Wejdan and Onassis.

Andrea Atzeni takes over from Mickael Barzalona who was on Golden Crown when she was runner-up to Miss Extra in the Prix de Sandringham, with Like A Charm two lengths away third.

Wejdan and Onassis have yet to be placed in Group company, so need to improve to prevent a French 1-2.

The other Listed race on the card at 16:00 is also for fillies and mares. There are no English-trained runners and the market leaders are Soudania, Mutamakina, Suphala and Romanciere.

The first of Soudania's four wins last year was in a maiden over course and distance. She then went on to take a conditions race, a Listed and a Group 3 in quick succession. She was no threat to the likes of Shaman, Way To Paris and the Arc winner Sottsass in a Group Two on her return but this is far less demanding and more her level.

It is less easy to forgive Mutamakina and Suphala their seasonal debuts. The former was last of five in the Prix Corrida at Lyon Parilly and should have done a lot better. Suphala was the last home in the Group Two Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud.

Romanciere, in contrast, hit the ground running with seconds in the Prix Zarkava and La Coupe, both at Longchamp. She beat all bar Hughie Morrison's Telecaster, in the latter and is clearly as good as she was. That may not be the case with her market rivals. She has solid each-way claims and she and Soudania, which is in the same ownership, should fight out the finish.