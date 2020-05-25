French Racing Tips: Case for Rostylla is Crystal clear

Crystal Miette is not a name many English punters will be familiar with.

It is a case of 11/4 each of four: An owner, a trainer, a jockey or a horse?

Mademoiselle Miette is, in fact, an apprentice jockey, and she is on Rostylla in today's feature race at Lyon Parilly - the Prix d'Aquitaine at 12.50.

It is a tricky 13-runner handicap for a Monday, and Crystal's mount should go close off her mark if getting the run of the race. Rostylla won the first time Crystal rode her at Chantilly in February and later the same month was fourth to Bellariva off her revised rating over three furlongs further than today's 12-furlongs. At odds of 8/1 overnight, Rostylla appeals each-way - especially as Sportsbook clients will be paid out on fourth place.

Souveraine Elusive has stepped up a gear in the last 12 months. She has won two of her last five handicaps and been placed in the other three. Although she is on a 17lb higher rating than last June, she may not have finished improving. She is 9/2 this morning.

Deacon beat Creative three lengths at Lyon La Soie last time but meets the runner-up on 4lb worse terms. Bellariva's stablemate Virka seems to have gone off the boil since winning in Madrid 12 months ago and finishing runner-up in the Languedoc Derby at Toulouse. Plateado was beaten three lengths off this mark at Deauville, so needs to improve.

Frankel filly the one to beat

In the absence of La Golden Havana, Bonne Idee is likely to start favourite for her maiden at 13:25.

Three of the seven that go to post have the usual 4lb allowance for fillies that have not run before. Those that have raced lacked a turn of foot to win on their debuts but showed willing.

Bonne Idee has a solid pedigree. By Frankel out of a Listed winner, her four siblings have all earned ratings in the 108-83 zone. Although Les Loges finished upsides her when they were fourth and fifth in a maiden for unraced fillies at Deauville last October, Bonne Idee looked the more promising of the pair. With Pierre-Charles Boudot up, she is the one to beat.

The form of Anahata's fifth at Fontainebleau hasn't worked out too well, certainly not as well as Zahony's fourth to Irska at Chantilly. The winner was well-backed at Chantilly last week and duly followed up.

Quasara's experience can give her the edge

The last two races on the early card at Chateaubriant are over hurdles.

First up is the Prix de l'Ouest at 13:42, in which three of the nine have had one run over timber.

Quasara, who is taking a big drop in class, would be the best of them. She was beaten 13 lengths in a €36,000 3yo hurdle at Compiegne won by Joumana de Retz. Rated 70 on the Flat, she lost out by a nose in a modest 12-furlong maiden at Machecoul in February.

My Name Is Storm was six lengths adrift of the leader, Magneto, when falling two out on his racecourse debut at Compiegne two weeks ago. Mastor Class was insignificant on the Flat and was pulled up at Toulouse on his hurdling debut.

Arnaud Chaille-Chaille was one of the top two NH trainers a decade ago and is still in the top six. The newcomer he trains for Irish multimillionaire Sean Mulryan, An Epic Song, is 13/8 overnight but he is well-bred and worth a look as he was entered for a far more valuable race at Auteuil but gave that a miss.

Jacob's cracking good opportunity

Energie Blue has his first run for 12 months in the second of the hurdle races at 14:17.

He has underachieved because of injuries but in the summer of 2018, as a four-year-old, he won three in a row at Rochefort, Beaupreau and over this course and distance. He has an excellent chance at the weights and appeals each-way at 6/1.

I will take him on with the 9/2 shot Kaplyma whose young jockey Jacob Pritchard Webb was with Sir Mark Prescott at Newmarket not that long ago.

A winning point-to-point rider, Jacob is now a conditional with leading trainer Emmanuel Clayeux. He gave Kaplyma a really good ride when fifth to Notre Virenne at Vichy eight days ago. With that first run of the year under her belt, she looks the pick in this company.