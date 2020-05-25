French Racing Tips: Golden oldie can follow up Fontainebleau win

There are some good bets in today's non-handicaps on the Flat at Dieppe and over jumps at Pau.

In the 12-furlong Prix des Sardinieres at 12:10, two oldies take on six that are half their age. Golden Wood and Pretorio have been around a long time and won €600,000 between them.

Golden Wood was rated 105 early in 2018 when he won a valuable handicap by a nose on good ground at Meydan with Christophe Soumillon up. He has been sidelined for a lot of the time since and is not capable of that level of form now. However, the 10-year-old has been keeping better company than this on his three starts this year and won last time at Fontainebleau.

Pretorio has finished in the first two in his last five races, three of them over 12 and a half furlongs at Deauville. On a line through Hallalulu who finished alongside him at Chantilly last time, there is not a lot between him and Golden Wood.

Soumillon knows how good Valeya is, having won on the overnight favourite at Compiegne, and I take the former champ to score on Golden Wood, with Pretorio second.

Kourkan can make his class tell

Nine runners go to post for the Prix de la Tour aux Crabes at 13:25 but two are far better than the rest. Despite not winning as a six-year-old last year, Kourkan is still officially rated 100+. He has been on this mark since the tail end of 2016, winning the occasional Listed race and finishing in the money in Group races.

His second to the William Haggas-trained Miss O Connor, when beaten a length in the Group 3 Prix Perth last autumn, puts him around 108 but he then blew out when 9/5 favourite for a Listed on heavy going at Saint-Cloud, finishing 8th of 11 to History Writer in the Prix Tantieme.

Thalyia ran well enough in defeat in her first three races - all at Deauville - to earn a rating of 76. In February she won both the handicaps she contested at Cagnes-sur-Mer and she is now rated 94. In receipt of 14lb, she has a better chance than her overnight odds of 8/1 imply. If you can get that price about her each-way, get on.

Target Zone won a Kempton maiden at the start of 2019. When he left David Elsworth at the end of the year, he was rated 84.

The rest have yet to show they are in the same class. Shannkiyr won a maiden at Vichy. Bliss For Ever has been placed in maidens at the four remaining tracks on the Paris circuit - here, Longchamp, Saint-Cloud and Chantilly. Agapi Mia was second in a race on the all-weather at Chantilly for four-year-olds that failed to win at three.

Keep the faith in Fidele

There is €350,000 of prize money up for grabs at the Pau jumps meeting that starts at 14:47. Pretty good for a Tuesday, I'd say!

The Prix de Penthievre at 17:12 is a cracking chase. Fidele Au Poste confirmed his wellbeing with a recent run behind Irja at Compiegne, with Doctor Squeeze back in seventh. He had previously made his chasing debut at Auteuil, where he was five lengths adrift of Fortune De Large in a race won by Doctor Kaleo.

There was no surprise Fortune De Large won her chase here in January by six lengths. She should again account for Dream Quality who was 20 lengths off the winner, which is usually the case. The winner is understandably favourite on the balance of her chase form, but Fidele Au Poste was the better of the pair over hurdles and appeals at odds of 5/2.

The following chase at 17:47 features two that won first time over fences.

Grand Frisson and General En Chef scored on their chasing debuts.

Grand Frisson has a 4lb penalty for winning the Prix Frederik Henry Prince over course and distance in February. Good Luck Moirette was back in fourth.

General En Chef romped home by 17 lengths at Lignieres but the opposition was pretty ropey. That certainly can not be said of the horses he came up against when third over hurdles on his racecourse debut. The winner, Onestepforward, won on his return to Auteuil. The runner-up, Indiana Jones, changed hands for six-figures and is now in Ireland. Moises Has, who was right behind him in fourth, has been placed twice in Graded races.

Galant des Boulats won his first start over hurdles, at this track, but has cut little ice since, including on his chasing debut at Angers. Gironde, Gesskille and Gratos de L'isle are half-decent hurdlers having their first race over fences.

Despite Grand Frisson having valuable course experience, General En Chef looks the one to be on.