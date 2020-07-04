French Racing Tips: Another French Derby victory for Fabre

It is not always the case - far from it - but Sunday's Derby favourite is flawless.

Victor Ludorum is well-deserving of his position at the head of the market for the Prix du Jockey Club at 14:10. The Godolphin colt is a Group One winner both last year and this, having won the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day and the 2,000 Guineas at Deauville.

Potentially the best mile-and-a-quarter colt in Europe

His pedigree screams 10 and a half furlongs, so it is no wonder that in all the four races he has won over a mile he has been doing his best work at the finish. You would take him on at Epsom over 12 furlongs but the shorter French Derby trip is perfect for his style of racing. I can't see him going for the Arc but he should win this weekend and go on to establish himself as the best mile-and-a-quarter colt in Europe.

I don't see the soft ground being a problem, as I think his sole defeat on the day racing resumed in May was because Andre Fabre's horses were some way off being 100% fit. It was not until the end of the month that they hit form.

The two that finished in front of Victor Ludorum in his Guineas trial at Longchamp are each-way prices. The Summit is 22/1 and Ecrivain is 16/1.

The Summit went on to finish third in the 2,000 Guineas but Ecrivain ran no sort of race in the Classic and was last of nine. Ecrivain's shorter price is due to there being more stamina in his pedigree and he has the better draw. He is in box 5 while The Summit has stall 16 on the wide outside.

Only three starters are in single figures - Victor Ludorum and the first two home in the Derby trial at Longchamp - Pao Alto and Ocean Atlantique. Pao Alto readily came out on top that day but Ocean Atlantique was running on at the end over that nine furlongs and has since made all the running to win a Listed at Deauville over an extra 220 yards.

John Gosden's Mishriff has improved with each race. He has shown a really good attitude, both when runner-up in the Saudi Derby and when winning his Derby prep race at Newmarket. His jockey, Ioritz Mendizabal was a constant in the top three in France between 2002 and 2012 but now lives in the shadows of Messrs Boudot, Guyon and Soumillon - none of whom have won a Prix du Jockey Club since 2010.

Mishrif could be placed if others don't get a clear passage but, all things being equal, he needs to improve 7lb to win.

Aidan O'Brien has put Fort Myers in as pacemaker to ensure a strong pace for his Irish Derby fourth, Order Of Australia. It is quite an achievement for a maiden to finish in the frame in a Classic, so it is fair to say there should be better to come from this 20/1 shot. However, at this stage of his career his lack of a turn of foot makes it unlikely that he will figure in the finish.

With Betfair Sportsbook paying out on the first four places, each-way punters should back 22-1 shot The Summit who is tough as teak and one of only two horses to beat the favourite Victor Ludorum.

Irish 1-2-3 likely in the Prix de Diane

And so to the French Oaks - the Prix de Diane Longines at 14:55.

Sportsbook clients will be more familiar with these fillies as three of the four under 10/1 are trained in Ireland, and Alpine Star took a Group One at Royal Ascot.

Jessica Harrington's Coronation Stakes winner had lacked a recent run ahead of that mile race but won going away. She impressed her rider Frankie Dettori who said that she would be better still over 10 furlongs and the Niarchos family, who own her, have agreed by preferring this option to Epsom this weekend.

Stephane Pasquier has not ridden her previously, which might account for her being 5/2 rather than 5/4. I would not hesitate to back her at the shorter price, as she looks a banker.

Using So Wonderful as a yardstick, she should see off Peaceful and Fancy Blue. So Wonderful finished alongside Fancy Blue in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, two lengths behind Peaceful. A week later she was six lengths behind Alpine Star at Ascot.

The Frenchies aren't up to much with Raabihah the shortest-priced at 11/4. She proved her stamina by winning a trial at Longchamp by four lengths but she beat nothing of note and it is a big leap of faith to think she might win this.

If I was backing one of the home team, I would far sooner go with Speak Of The Devil each-way at 14/1. She improved a stone to go down by a nose to Dream And Do in the French 1,000 Guineas, two lengths clear of Mageva. If she sees out this trip, Speak Of The Devil is the one local filly that I can see preventing an Irish 1-2-3.

There isn't an equivalent Group One in Britain or Ireland to the Prix Saint-Alary over 10 furlongs here won by Tawkeel. Had the placed pair, Magic Attitude or finished closer to the winner they would be a few points shorter than they are but the gap of five lengths back to the second and third puts them on the back foot against the market leaders.

Miss Extra has won all her starts since joining Pia Brandt, the latest being the Prix de Sandringham here at Chantilly over a mile. She has won a handicap, a Listed and a Group Two in the space of six weeks and unquestionably deserves her place in the line-up. Ebaiyra is progressive but held by both Raabihah and Solsticia.