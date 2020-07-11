French Racing Tips: Alson the value in Deauville's Prix Jean Prat

The Prix Jean Prat at 15:25 is something of a niche race, being one of only two Group Ones over seven furlongs in France for horses aged three and over. There aren't any in England or Ireland.

So it is no surprise that Pinatubo who is a specialist at the trip is in the line-up, and odds-on. The 4/5 shot has won all his four starts over seven, and his wins in the National Stakes at the Curragh and the Dewhurst at Newmarket earned him his position of Europe's top two-year-old last year.

Let's face it, the Godolphin colt is not a horse you would want to lay over the trip, even if you made money laying him in June over a mile.

The extra furlong found him out in the 2,000 Guineas, and then the St James's Palace Stakes. Over seven, William Buick simply has to get him out of the stalls, avoid trouble in running and he wins in a canter.

But who is the best each-way bet and the one for the forecast?

Alson is the only one that can stop Pinatubo

I'm going with Alson, a 10/1 shot on the Sportsbook and the only other Group One winner in the line-up. He was third in the 2,000 Guineas over a mile here at Deauville - form that has worked out well. The two in front of him, Victor Ludorum and The Summit, were second and third in last Sunday's French Derby.

No. 3 (10) Alson (Ger) Trainer: A. Fabre, France

Jockey: Pierre-Charles Boudot

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/06/20 Deauville 3/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs Vincent Cheminaud - 27/10/19 Longchamp 1/2 Flat 6f 211y Heavy 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori - 06/10/19 Longchamp 2/7 Flat 7f 210y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 14.17 31/08/19 Baden-Baden 1/10 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Filip Minarik - 09/08/19 Clairefontaine 1/7 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 3lbs Maxime Guyon - 02/07/19 Deauville 4/5 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 4lbs Christophe Soumillon - 10/06/19 Munich 1/3 Flat 5f 212y Good 9st 2lbs Jeremy Moisan -

Additionally, and importantly, he is three from three over seven furlongs and being ridden by the class act Pierre-Charles Boudot for the first time. I can see him running a big race.

Molatham will rightly have his supporters, having won the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. He, too, is unbeaten over seven but without having won over six and eight. This is a big step up in class for him, but a logical one given how few Group races there are over seven.

Boudot has ridden Wooded in his last four races but, having been claimed for Alson, Soumillon is in the plate for the first time. The son of Wootton Bassett is perhaps more of a sprinter and, genuine as he is, he doesn't strike me as likely to make the first three.

Arizona has finished behind Pinatubo four times. This will more than likely be the fifth. His stablemate Lope Y Fernandez is trying for a third time to beat Pinatubo. He was third to Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas but has since disappointed over six at Royal Ascot. Seven may well prove his trip but he does not appeal each-way.

Kinross is worth considering as he won his only race over this trip by eight lengths. He has since competed at the highest level over a mile, including in the 2,000 Guineas behind Kameko, and should relish the return to seven.

Fillies rarely figure in this race - let alone win it - but Tropbeau is another that is three from three over seven furlongs. This year she has competed over a mile, winning a 1,000 Guineas trial before finishing fourth in the fillies' Classic here at Deauville.

Alocasia can surprise her better-fancied rivals

The top weight in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis at 16:00 is Tour To Paris. He is one of the top horses in France over five furlongs but is not as good over six. The trip and his penalty for winning a Group Two, in which the favourite Batwan underperformed, makes him an unappealing bet.

There are three British-trained runners, the best of which is Charlie Appleby's Royal Crusade. He ran in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, finishing sixth to Golden Horde, four lengths ahead of Dubai Station. Glen Shiel has won a couple of Newcastle handicaps for Archie Watson, so will do well to pick up any prize money in this tougher contest.

I would suggest a close look at Royal Crusade but prefer Alocasia at the odds. This Khalid Abdullah-owned filly has won the two Listed races she has contested and come second in her two previous stabs at Group Threes. Her form appears to have plateaued but, with only a little improvement, she could be competitive and have a real chance of a first Group success.

Earthlight is on a different planet to his rivals

Martyn Meade saddles his easy Lingfield scorer Additional in the Prix Kistena at 1.35. He might be placed but has to meet Earthlight, a dual Group One winner, at level weights. It is very rare to have a Listed race in which horses at the top level are not penalised. It is no wonder Earthlight is 2/7 as his CV is far better than those of his rivals.

Althiqa looks the best of the British trio in the Prix Amandine at 14:50, a Listed race for fillies. She has run third to Under The Stars and Jovial in similar company at Haydock since winning a weaker race at Newmarket. Her stablemate Stormy Mountain has run two good races on the all-weather, going down by half a length at Kempton before winning at Chelmsford. The fact that William Buick sticks with Althiqa is telling and she looks a good each-way option.

The George Baker-trained Les Hogues drops to the level she was successful in last year when with Jean-Claude Rouget. This season she has been well-beaten in the 1,000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup and may not be as good as she was. If a horse can get a confidence boost in winning, it is equally possible that running a horse out of its depth can make it lose its will to win.

The best of the home team are My Love's Passion and Marieta who finished alongside each other in midfield in the 1,000 Guineas here at Deauville. Marieta had the better form of the pair as a two-year-old coming second to Albigna in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp on Arc day. As the Classic was her first race of the season, and My Love's Passion's third, Marieta should improve more than her rival and I would expect her to go very close in this lesser contest.