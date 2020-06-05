Free Bet Streak: Who will be the last tipster standing?

With the Free Bet Streak, stake £20 on a winner at Newmarket and when the bet has settled you'll get a £20 Exchange Free Bet. If you win with your free bet, you'll receive another free bet the following day. And this will go on until you've had a loser.

Tony Calvin, Betfair lead racing tipster - Queen Power, 14:25

Queen Power looks the best bet on a tricky Newmarket card on Saturday and is attractively priced at [4.2] in the Betfair-sponsored Dahlia Stakes at 14:25.

Her Newbury defeat of subsequent Group winners Lavender's Blue and Star Catcher was red-hot form - that form worked out brilliantly, even from horses further down the field - and her non-staying fourth to the aforementioned Star Catcher over 1m4f in the Ribblesdale (she led 2f out) also hinted as plenty more to come.

I think 1m2f is her trip and her chance wouldn't be inconvenienced if they get any significant rain in Newmarket. She could win this well, which is why I am playing at such relatively short odds, for me at least.

Alan Thompson, Bets of the Day tipster - Nahaarr, 16:45

Willie Haggis' four-year-colt Nahaarr won four of his five starts last year, his only defeat was to another four-time winner of last year, Qaysar, who he faces again today. But he can turn the tables on that form, with Qaysar only finishing eighth last time out when on a career high mark at Ascot.

Nahaarr has a lot less miles on the clock and is still improving. He is better than his mark of 93 and against horses that are more exposed than him. I can see him getting back to winning ways in the Betfair Racing...Only Bettor Podcast Handicap at 16:45.

No. 7 (6) Nahaarr (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 93 Form: 11113-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Georgia Cox 2.26 05/07/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 7f Slow 9st 13lbs Georgia Cox 1.12 28/06/19 Newmarket (July) 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 1.67 01/06/19 Lingfield Park 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Georgia Cox 2.86 04/05/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Georgia Cox 18.82

Al Dudman, Bets of the Day tipster - Wichita, 15:35 (2000 Guineas)

I am never too fussed about backing Aidan O'Brien's second or third string in a race, especially for a Classic, so the bet for

the 2000 Guineas is Wichita.

On ratings he has plenty to find with Pinatubo, and over four lengths to make up on the Dewhurst from last term. But the ground

was soft that day and Wichita didn't appear to be in love with the surface.

He bolted up in the Group 3 Tattersalls at HQ last spring and crucially won first time out as a juvenile at the Curragh, and that's an important factor to consider with the quicker ground too. Having the old master Frankie Dettori on board is no bad thing either.

Kevin Blake, racing journalist and Racing...Only Bettor pundit - Pinatubo

I'll go with Pinatubo in the 2000 Guineas. He was the best two-year-old we've seen for 25 years and while plenty of people will want to pick at him and find fault, he was so far clear of his rivals last season that he is surely going to be very hard to beat.

Gary O'Brien, racing broadcaster and host of Racing...Only Bettor - Qaysar, 16:45

I couldn't resist going to the Betfair Racing...Only Bettor Podcast Handicap at 16:45 for my Free Bet Streak pick and am hoping that Qaysar might be able to outclass his rivals.

No. 1 (8) Qaysar (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105 Form: 42116118-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/10/19 Ascot 8/17 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Pat Dobbs 37.61 14/09/19 Doncaster 1/3 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Pat Dobbs 2.96 05/09/19 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 6f 212y Soft 9st 5lbs P. J. McDonald 3.98 22/08/19 York 6/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 8.69 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 1/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs James Doyle 3.35 06/08/19 Newbury 1/10 Flat 1m Good 10st 0lbs James Doyle 7.4 24/07/19 Sandown Park 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Sean Levey 4.19 20/06/19 Chelmsford City 4/8 Flat 1m Fast 9st 2lbs Sean Levey 4.5 08/06/19 Beverley 3/8 Flat 7f 96y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Pat Dobbs 5.3 11/05/19 Ascot 11/26 Flat 7f Good 8st 7lbs Tom Marquand 26.41 10/04/19 Nottingham 8/12 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 7lbs Sean Levey 7.48 21/06/18 Ascot Britannia 25/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Tom Marquand 48.63 26/05/18 Haydock Park 10/15 Flat 1m 37y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 4.17 20/04/18 Newbury 1/11 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Frankie Dettori 2.94 31/03/18 Kempton Park 1/9 Flat 7f Slow 9st 6lbs Tom Marquand 2.67 22/11/17 Kempton Park 1/13 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Sean Levey 1.52 25/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 21

Admittedly, the top-weight has a career-high mark to defy but there are plenty of positives too - he boasts an excellent strike rate, is tactically versatile and has won first time out in the past. Having Ryan Moore on board is also a bonus, and outside of Nahaar the opposition doesn't look too taxing.

Barry Orr, head of racing PR, Betfair - Waldkonig, 15:00

Waldkonig has a price tag of 600,000 guineas and being a half-brother to the Arc winner, Waldgeist, he is a very warm order to win the Betfair Exchange Free Bet Streak Stakes at 15:00, but I'm taking him on with Volkan Star.

The Charlie Appleby runner was very impressive when landing a novice event in Goodwood before disappointing in the Zetland over course and distance last October. The ground was soft that day, so I'll forgive him that run, and with better ground conditions on Saturday, plus a more tactically forceful ride, I expect him to get my Free Bet Streak off to a flyer.

Neil Hubbard, commercial manager, Timeform - Makanah, 13:15

Last May, Makanah returned from over 200 days off to win a 5f handicap. On Saturday he'll look to do the same in the 13:15 at Newmarket.

He ran some very solid races in competitive handicaps toward the end of last season when circumstances rather went against him (the draw didn't work out ideally on a couple of occasions). He potentially hasn't been blessed with much luck again on the draw front but, with the speedy Copper Knight next to him, it could provide him with the perfect tow into the race to set up a race winning opportunity.

Jake Pearson, content writer, Timeform - Nahaarr, 16:45

Nahaarr made it four from four when completing a simple task at Chelmsford in July, and though the race may have been nothing more than a penalty kick, the respectable timefigure he effortlessly recorded suggests the form has more substance than might be expected.

He failed to fire on the July course back in August but can be forgiven that effort, and with significant improvement expected, he looks well worth another chance in the 16:45.

Jess Stafford, Betfair horse racing campaigns manager - Huraiz, 17:20

My Free Bet Streak will start with Huraiz in the 17:20 at Newmarket. A son of Australian sprinter, Sepoy, Huraiz was a good two year old, winning twice including at this track. He finished his season off well when a good fourth in the Listed Rockingham Stakes at York.

No. 4 (6) Huraiz (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 96 Form: 1134-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/10/19 York 4/12 Flat 6f Soft 9st 1lbs Dane O'Neill 18 07/09/19 Kempton Park 3/7 Flat 6f Std 9st 1lbs Joe Fanning 10.81 24/08/19 Newmarket (July) 1/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 3.05 08/08/19 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Jason Hart 8.63

It was soft ground that day which would have been far from ideal with all his best form coming on faster ground. He gets his preferred quick ground on Saturday and it's a positive that his trainer, Mark Johnston, has had a cracking start to the delayed new season, with seven wins from 26 runners.

Caroline Murtagh, Betfair horse racing executive - Blown By The Wind, 16:45

My best bet for the weekend will have to be Blown By The Wind for Mark Johnston, who runs in the 7f (Row) Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast Handicap at 16:45.

The Johnston team have hit the ground running with six winners already, and PJ McDon takes the ride on the four-year-old by Invincible Spirit who won't mind the good ground. Having been in good form at the end of the year finishing off last season with a win at Musselburgh over 7f, he has undergone a gelding operation and is sure to be fit and ready to run a big race.

Ryan McCue, Betfair horse racing trader - Momkin, 15:00

Momkin has some good form over this trip including a second in last season's craven, has already had a run this calendar year which can't be said about most and although it was disappointing if he put his best foot forward here he shouldn't be far away in the Betfair Exchange Free Bet Streak Stakes at 15:00.



