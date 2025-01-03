Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How you can get involved this weekend!

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Saturday Horse Racing tips and insight from our very own...

Paul's Ditcheat Decs 📋@PFNicholls discusses a couple of young prospects and an old favourite for Team Ditcheat at Wincanton on Saturday.

This can go to Dan Skelton's Etalon--7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who caught the eye at Cheltenham last time under a restrained ride. One suspects a return visit to the venue where he was an impressive winner last year for the same prize money as Cheltenham in a less competitive race is no coincidence.

He was a smart novice last term and recorded an outstanding time figure when bolting up at Sandown, but he has yet to have his favoured soft ground. The ground is highly likely to be an important factor to him as he lacks the gears of those at the top level over 2m, as seen when as short as 7/24.50 for the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal return.

There are a number of angles to consider an improved performance. First and most important is the soft ground at Sandown. His record on soft ground reads 11141 over obstacles, and he has yet to taste such a surface since his victory here last February. The second is the move up in trip. He is bred for this distance, and his sectional splits in multiple races confirm this is the correct move. Thirdly, the return to Sandown and, fourthly, the probable return to prominent tactics.

He is handicapped to have a big say, having been marked down as one of Britain's best novice chasers last term, and his stablemate is in here to keep him at a fair racing weight as he awaits bigger targets.

Providing he jumps soundly, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Etalon's chances. He makes stacks of appeals to return to the winner's enclosure, tackling a race where the similarly rated Hubrisko wants a sound surface, and the remainder would fit into a 0-130.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

In the Listed Mares' Hurdle, Nicky Henderson-trained Aston Martini could be the unexposed improving type capable of posing a threat to favourite Della Casa Lunga, who is clear of her rivals on ratings.

The six-year-old daughter of Getaway makes only her sixth hurdling start here, her third run of the season, having finished a close second to Might I on her reappearance at Bangor-on-Dee, following a 272-day break, before failing to make an impression in a competitive Newbury handicap when last seen.

The shorter trip of an extended two-miles may likely have proved too short for her that day, as her pedigree would suggest a step up in trip could bring with it some improvement given she is related to Grand National winner Rule The World and is a half-sister to Landrake, a winner over two-and-a-half-miles who was able to be competitive against Senior Chief over 2m6f.

During her novice campaign, Aston Martini recorded a hat-trick of wins, which included a bumper victory on debut, with two successes in both of her first two hurdling starts.

The latter came at Lingfield, in which she was joined on the line by Ooh Betty who has shown a high level of form since, placing in a Grade Two handicap and in a Listed hurdle, before winning twice this term.

The favourite that day was Gavin Cromwell-trained Only By Night, who suffered a six-length defeat. She has since won twice over fences, most recently in a Grade Two at Cork where she beat a number of talented rivals such as Nara and Zenta.

Considering the level of form she has shown over hurdles previously, and the fact she could still be improving with the ceiling of her ability yet to be reached, Aston Martini makes plenty of appeal for an in-form yard who recorded a 31 percent strike-rate at the track last season.

Under Nico de Boinville, this progressive filly should improve for her recent outings, with the step up in trip in her favour. She makes the most appeal at odds of 15/4.

I'm siding with the Tizzard team again in the 3m veterans' handicap chase, where Copperhead looks to have a really solid chance as he steps back up to his optimum trip.

The 11-year-old retains plenty of enthusiasm and recorded a hat-trick of wins between May and October, while his two runs since then have resulted in runner-up finishes.

The latest of them came over 2m 4f, where he rallied and went down only narrowly, whilst shaping as if the step back up to this sort of trip will see him to even better effect.

Copperhead looks to have been trained specifically with this race in mind and he rates one of the most solid bets on the card.

Of the opposition, stablemate Eldorado Allen may emerge as the biggest threat.

His two runs this season have both been good placed efforts, but he does have a bit to find with Copperhead based on their second and third place finishes at Cheltenham last time, for all a pull in the weights will aid his cause.