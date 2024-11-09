Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get involved with help from Betfair's best

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight from our very own...

Room Service - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - rates a solid wager in this Listed contest. The improving three-year-old arrives on the back of a career-best runner-up effort at York last time when majorly inconvenienced by the draw bias. He flew home from the unfavoured side of the track and had to weave in and out of runners to make his challenge down the centre of the course eventually.

His trainer has given him plenty of time to recover from that outing, and this prize looks like one he can land.

His claims are boosted by a course win at Doncaster last year when landing the £300k Sales race readily. His career record on soft ground reads 211. He arrives firmly on the upgrade, is over the correct distance under the proper conditions, and is in a relatively weak Listed contest.

There's lots to like, and this race should set up well for him so he gets a confident vote to land the cash on Saturday with the remainder of the selections bonus plays."

Recommended Bet 13:20 Doncaster - Back Room Service EXC 3.6

Eight-year-old Willaston is back on his last winning mark of 126 as he steps back up in trip following a respectable third-placed effort to Pretending at Uttoxeter. The reappearance should allow him to show improvement here, as he's usually the type to run better with the benefit of a recent outing.

Sparingly seen since receiving a wind operation in August of last year, he has shown he still retains some ability when a distance second to Uncle Bert at odds of 25/126.00 at Bangor-on-Dee in March, as well as his effort when last seen, but he is yet to reach the level shown in previous seasons for Mark Walford.

He had previously beaten Bold Endeavour back-to-back in successive victories at Cheltenham and Haydock respectively, at odds of 33/134.00 and 14/115.00, and from the same mark as his second win here, he is overpriced should he be able to finally return to those heights.

The return to this longer distance should suit, and the better ground conditions are in his favour, too, and he may just have taken some time to get going again, having had an interrupted campaign last season. The yard has started the month well, saddling one winner, a second and third from four runners, which is another positive, and at odds of 11/112.00, Willaston makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Willaston in the 13:30 Aintree EXC 9.8

Handstands looks the class act in this event and it shows just how much Ben Pauling likes the gelding by pitching him into the Grade Two Rising Stars Novices' Chase on his debut over fences.

A PTP winner back in October 2023, he was bought for £135,000 at Cheltenham's November sale and was a highly progressive horse over hurdles.

Making his debut under rules at Hereford over 2m4f when bolting up on good ground, he then went to Newcastle under a penalty and went on to improve again to win by a further seven lengths.

Sent into Listed company at Huntingdon he saw off Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in impressive style, staying out the trip well.

His only bad run of the season came on his final start at the Cheltenham Festival when no match for the likes of Ballyburn and the other Mullins Battalion in the Gallagher Novices' Chase.

I am taking a risk from the aspect he has never jumped a fence under rules, but having watched his PTP he should take to fences extremely well, and if doing so is the best horse in the race by some way.

Insurrection has a run under his belt over fences already this season and could have the fitness edge, but on ability Handstands should get the job done.

He is a horse that thrives on good ground and has his ideal conditions for his chase debut.

Recommended Bet Back Handstands in the 14:23 Wincanton EXC 3.05

