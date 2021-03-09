Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Little Awkward - 12:30 Fontwell

Little Awkward had some good form in bumpers and looked very professional when making a winning start over hurdles at Plumpton in December. Admittedly, the opposition wasn't up to much, but he won by 12 lengths without coming out of third gear, impressing in every aspect of his performance. There should be even more to come now and this slightly longer trip will also be in his favour, so he is taken to come out on top at the likely expense of Valleres.

No. 1 Little Awkward (Fr) EXC 2.12 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Definite Dilemma - 14:00 Fontwell

Definite Dilemma was very weak in the betting starting out for this yard in a handicap chase at Warwick last month, but he won both of his starts in points earlier in his career, and showed much improved form after 19 months off the track. Definite Dilemma again caught the eye when finishing third over course and distance last time, looking stretched by such testing ground, while maybe finding the run coming too quick after a long layoff. The return to better ground now should suit better and he has more to recommend him than most in this line-up.

No. 9 Definite Dilemma (Ire) EXC 3.5 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 105

Kapga de Lily - 15:02 Fontwell

Kapga de Lily has proved most progressive over fences this season, winning her first four starts by an aggregate of 54 lengths. She is now 34 lb higher in the handicap than when her winning run started, but judged by her latest success at Chepstow in January she could rate even higher yet. It is worth forgiving her a poor effort last time, as she was allowed to come home in her own time following a significant mid-race error. The step back up in trip now back on better ground and it will be a surprise if she doesn't resume her progress.