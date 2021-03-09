- Trainer: Oliver Sherwood
- Jockey: Jonathan Burke
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: -
Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fontwell on Wednesday...
"There should be even more to come now and this slightly longer trip will also be in his favour..."
Timeform on Little Awkward
Little Awkward - 12:30 Fontwell
Little Awkward had some good form in bumpers and looked very professional when making a winning start over hurdles at Plumpton in December. Admittedly, the opposition wasn't up to much, but he won by 12 lengths without coming out of third gear, impressing in every aspect of his performance. There should be even more to come now and this slightly longer trip will also be in his favour, so he is taken to come out on top at the likely expense of Valleres.
Definite Dilemma - 14:00 Fontwell
Definite Dilemma was very weak in the betting starting out for this yard in a handicap chase at Warwick last month, but he won both of his starts in points earlier in his career, and showed much improved form after 19 months off the track. Definite Dilemma again caught the eye when finishing third over course and distance last time, looking stretched by such testing ground, while maybe finding the run coming too quick after a long layoff. The return to better ground now should suit better and he has more to recommend him than most in this line-up.
Kapga de Lily - 15:02 Fontwell
Kapga de Lily has proved most progressive over fences this season, winning her first four starts by an aggregate of 54 lengths. She is now 34 lb higher in the handicap than when her winning run started, but judged by her latest success at Chepstow in January she could rate even higher yet. It is worth forgiving her a poor effort last time, as she was allowed to come home in her own time following a significant mid-race error. The step back up in trip now back on better ground and it will be a surprise if she doesn't resume her progress.
Smart Stat
Royal Crown - 13:00 Fontwell
25% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at FONTWELL PARK
Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Little Awkward - 12:30 Fontwell
Definite Dilemma - 14:00 Fontwell
Kapa de Lily - 15:02 Fontwell
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Fontwell 10th Mar (2m6f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 March, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Valleres
|Little Awkward
|Ozzie Man
|Albert Hucklebuck
|Yashims Girl
|Multistory
Fontwell 10th Mar (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Definite Dilemma
|Finnegans Garden
|Celtic Joy
|Realm Keeper
|Twenty Twenty
|Neil The Legend
|Elisezmoi
|Ballyegan Hero
|Full Trottle
Fontwell 10th Mar (3m2f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 March, 3.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rose Of Aghaboe
|Kapga De Lily
|Martha Brae
|Daytime Ahead
|Quiet Penny