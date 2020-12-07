- Trainer: Oliver Greenall
- Jockey: Robert Dunne
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 109
Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fontwell on Tuesday...
"...remains potentially well treated from a BHA mark of 131..."
Timeform on Black Kalanisi
Cave Top has bounced back to form on his last couple of starts, finishing second at this venue and then going one place better at Southwell the following month. This will be tougher having gone up 4 lb in the weights, but he was competitive from marks in the high 120s in his prime, so there's every chance he'll prove equal to the task if continuing to go the right way. Hugo's Reflection and Robaddan are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.
Midnight Glance - 13:35 Fontwell
Midnight Glance is seeking a hat-trick here after back-to-back wins at Plumpton. His most recent success was achieved by less than two lengths, but he appeared to have plenty in hand after making smooth headway to lead before the last. He's made a good start to life in handicaps and should mount a bold bid to defy another 7 lb rise in the weights, representing the Alan King yard that continues in good heart (62% of horses running to form). Call Off The Dogs is feared most ahead of Myspacenotyours.
Black Kalanisi - 14:08 Fontwell
Black Kalanisi made the most of a good opportunity to open his account over fences at Plumpton three weeks ago, seizing the initiative to win by three and a half lengths after he had jumped the last better than the runner-up. Still relatively unexposed as a chaser, he remains potentially well treated from a BHA mark of 131 and should give another good account with Daryl Jacob doing the steering. C&D winner Anthony has been knocking on the door recently and can give the selection most to do.
Smart Stat
NASSALAM - 12:35 Fontwell
2 - Gary Moore's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Recommended bets
Cave Top - 13:05 Fontwell
Midnight Glance - 13:35 Fontwell
Black Kalanisi - 14:08 Fontwell
Font 8th Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cave Top
|The Brothers
|Robaddan
|Hugos Reflection
|Sky Full of Stars
|Ellens Way
|Bridle Loanan
|Tiger Sam
Font 8th Dec (2m6f Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Midnight Glance
|Lough Ryn
|Myspacenotyours
|Tuscan Pearl
|Call Off The Dogs
|Russian Exile
|Thirsty Farmer
|Kilkeaskin Molly
|Felton Bellevue
|Flintara
|Abbey Street
Font 8th Dec (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 December, 2.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aintree My Dream
|Black Kalanisi
|Kilbricken Storm
|Mortens Leam
|Earth Moor
|Antony
|The Dubai Way
|Uncle Danny