Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Cave Top - 13:05 Fontwell

Cave Top has bounced back to form on his last couple of starts, finishing second at this venue and then going one place better at Southwell the following month. This will be tougher having gone up 4 lb in the weights, but he was competitive from marks in the high 120s in his prime, so there's every chance he'll prove equal to the task if continuing to go the right way. Hugo's Reflection and Robaddan are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

No. 3 Cave Top (Ire) EXC 3.05 Trainer: Oliver Greenall

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 109

Midnight Glance - 13:35 Fontwell

Midnight Glance is seeking a hat-trick here after back-to-back wins at Plumpton. His most recent success was achieved by less than two lengths, but he appeared to have plenty in hand after making smooth headway to lead before the last. He's made a good start to life in handicaps and should mount a bold bid to defy another 7 lb rise in the weights, representing the Alan King yard that continues in good heart (62% of horses running to form). Call Off The Dogs is feared most ahead of Myspacenotyours.

No. 2 Midnight Glance EXC 2.54 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 103

Black Kalanisi - 14:08 Fontwell

Black Kalanisi made the most of a good opportunity to open his account over fences at Plumpton three weeks ago, seizing the initiative to win by three and a half lengths after he had jumped the last better than the runner-up. Still relatively unexposed as a chaser, he remains potentially well treated from a BHA mark of 131 and should give another good account with Daryl Jacob doing the steering. C&D winner Anthony has been knocking on the door recently and can give the selection most to do.