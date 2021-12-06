- Trainer: Anthony Honeyball
Fontwell Racing Tips: Side with unexposed Bleue Away
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fontwell on Tuesday.
NAP
Bleue Away, a dual point winner, offered plenty to work with when runner-up on her chasing debut at Worcester in September and she has the potential to do better over fences. Bleue Away possibly did a bit too much too soon at Worcester and ultimately had to settle for second but she went like the best horse at the weights for a long way. She was a creditable third back over hurdles here last month but she looks set to make into a better chaser and is still unexposed in this sphere.
NEXT BEST
Hamilton Dici - 13:50 Fontwell
Hamilton Dici wasn't left with much to beat on his chasing debut at Warwick after a couple of his main rivals disappointed but he still created a good impression, jumping soundly in the main and staying on well to win by three and a quarter lengths. He has a 6 lb higher mark to deal with in a tougher race here, but his weight-for-age allowance is a big advantage and he has more to offer over fences, so he can follow up last month's success.
EACH-WAY
The lightly-raced Henschke was a promising second on his reappearance at Plumpton, despite still looking a bit raw and being novicey at some of his hurdles, and he remains capable of better. Henschke loomed up three out travelling best and he briefly looked in control at the final flight, only to be headed near the finish. He is only 1 lb higher here so is clearly still on a competitive mark, while a wind operation following his latest effort has the potential to unlock further improvement.
