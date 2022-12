NAP

Do You Think - 15:05 Fontwell

Do You Think wasn't foot-perfect on her chasing debut at Hereford last month but there was a lot to like about how well she rallied under pressure and she thoroughly saw out the 25-furlong trip to gain a narrow verdict. Do You Think has an 8 lb rise in the weights to cope with but the form has already been given a significant boost by the runner-up, Credo, bolting up on her next outing, and Do You Think remains capable of better as a chaser and is still unexposed over staying trips.

No. 4 Do You Think SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 105

NEXT BEST

Family Business - 14:05 Fontwell

Family Business looked rusty on his return here in October but he took a big step forward on that form to cash in on a drop in the weights back here last month. Family Business caught the eye with how well he jumped and travelled, and the race was soon over after he was produced to lead at the last. He was well on top at the finish, scoring by seven and a half lengths, so a 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair, particularly with the form working out well.

No. 9 Family Business (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 121

EACH-WAY

Ray's The One - 15:35 Fontwell

Ray's The One won this event last year and he looks interesting this time around from a 7 lb lower mark. Ray's The One has largely struggled since that decisive five-and-a-half-length success, but he took a step back in the right direction when fourth behind Beat The Heat here last month on his second start over hurdles since joining Mark Pattinson (was with Gary Moore). The handicapper has eased him another 2 lb and he is clearly on a handy mark if taking another step forward.