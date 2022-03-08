Fontwell Racing Tips: Eleanor Bob should take plenty of beating

NAP: Eleanor Bob has a big chance

Eleanor Bob - 15:50 Fontwell

Eleanor Bob has won her last two starts over fences and she was well on top at the finish when registering her most recent success at Huntingdon last month. The official winning margin there was only four lengths, but she was arguably value for extra after idling in front, the result never really looking in any doubt after she pressed on at the third last. Clearly going the right way at present, Eleanor Bob is only 6 lb higher in the weights here and very hard to oppose in her hat-trick bid, particularly as a couple of her rivals have questions to answer.

No. 1 Eleanor Bob EXC 1.5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

NEXT BEST: Black Gerry is no dark horse

Black Gerry - 13:00 Fontwell

Black Gerry shaped encouragingly when third on his latest outing at Chepstow, running on well to pass the post only nine lengths behind the winner. That was just his second start over fences and he remains open to more improvement as he gains in experience. A BHA mark of 118 is unlikely to prove beyond him and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account for Gary Moore, who has his team in red-hot form at present (11 winners in the last 14 days).

No. 2 Black Gerry (Ire) EXC 1.96 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Mr Freddie Mitchell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 118

EACH-WAY: Royaume Uni commands respect

Royaume Uni - 14:40 Fontwell

Royaume Uni has been running well all season and he looks another key runner on the card for Gary Moore. Royaume Uni shaped as if still in form when finishing eighth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time, just not settling well enough to give himself a chance in a race that competitive. The return to calmer waters today will be in his favour and he should stay this longer trip over hurdles. After all, he is a winner at up to two miles on the Flat, showing useful form which suggests he could still be well handicapped over jumps.