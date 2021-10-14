Flat Jockeys Championship: Buoyant Buick looking to reel in Murphy

After a disappointing Monday, William Buick has bounced back and is now just two winners away from drawing level with Oisin Murphy.

A hat-trick of wins at Leicester on Tuesday followed up with a double at Nottingham yesterday has seen Buick's odds cut from 3.259/4 into 2.01/1 to win the title.

Once again, William Buick has a whole host of rides at Chelmsford this evening, with seven currently booked in. Oisin Murphy on the other hand, has one less ride, where he will be sitting out but keeping a close eye on the 18:00 1m Novice Stakes.

However, Tollard Royal is the hot odds-on favourite in the 18:00, and William Buick will have it all to do on Typical Woman.

According to the market, Buick's best chance of victory this evening is on board Lord Lovelace in the 20:00, currently priced at 1.501/2 and looks to be his "banker" ride across the card.

Murphy's has a great chance of extending his lead with Discover Dubai in the 19:00, who is respected on his handicap debut having already ran at Chelmsford on his last run.

There are a number of specials available on the Betfair Sportsbook, which include:

William Buick to ride two or more winners at 5/6

Oisin Murphy to ride two or more winners at 9/4

Oisin Murphy to ride three or more winners at 11/1

