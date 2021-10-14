To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Flat Jockeys Championship: Buoyant Buick looking to reel in Murphy

William Buick
William Buick is just two winners behind Oisin Murphy

The race for this year's Flat Jockeys Championship is going to the wire, and all eyes are firmly on Chelmsford this evening with both Oisin Murphy and William Buick in the saddle.

"A hat-trick of wins at Leicester on Tuesday followed up with a double at Nottingham yesterday has seen Buick's odds cut from 3.259/4 into 2.01/1 to win the title."

After a disappointing Monday, William Buick has bounced back and is now just two winners away from drawing level with Oisin Murphy.

A hat-trick of wins at Leicester on Tuesday followed up with a double at Nottingham yesterday has seen Buick's odds cut from 3.259/4 into 2.01/1 to win the title.

Once again, William Buick has a whole host of rides at Chelmsford this evening, with seven currently booked in. Oisin Murphy on the other hand, has one less ride, where he will be sitting out but keeping a close eye on the 18:00 1m Novice Stakes.

Chelmsford half f out 1280x720.jpg

However, Tollard Royal is the hot odds-on favourite in the 18:00, and William Buick will have it all to do on Typical Woman.

According to the market, Buick's best chance of victory this evening is on board Lord Lovelace in the 20:00, currently priced at 1.501/2 and looks to be his "banker" ride across the card.

Murphy's has a great chance of extending his lead with Discover Dubai in the 19:00, who is respected on his handicap debut having already ran at Chelmsford on his last run.

There are a number of specials available on the Betfair Sportsbook, which include:

William Buick to ride two or more winners at 5/6
Oisin Murphy to ride two or more winners at 9/4
Oisin Murphy to ride three or more winners at 11/1

Take a look at Chelmsford's full card here.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

“Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.”

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips