NAP: Rikona very interesting now handicapping

Rikona - 18:40 Ffos Las

Rikona is already on her third different yard after just four career starts, but she has some solid form to call upon, and looks very interesting on her handicap debut.

Her best effort came when a promoted second in a maiden at Lingfield in March and she arguably should have won that day, having every chance two furlongs out but was repeatedly carried right inside the final furlong by the horse who finished first past the post.

Rikona ran to a similar level of form when finishing fourth in a much stronger race at Kempton on her final start, leaving the impression she has plenty more to offer under the right circumstances, and she is fully expected to prove an opening mark of 64 a lenient one.

No. 3 (3) Rikona SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Speranzoso ahead of his mark

Speranzoso - 16:55 Ffos Las

Speranzoso was an expensive purchase at the Breeze-Ups last year and made a promising debut at Haydock before disappointing on his next start at York where softer ground was a possible excuse.

He was too keen for his own good on his return from six months off at Salisbury in April but very much caught the eye on his handicap debut in a first-time hood and tongue strap combination at Lingfield last month.

That race was run at a good gallop and Speranzoso finished his race well considering how keen he was in the early stages, still not looking the finished article but leaving the impression he is on a good mark. That run should have taken the freshness out of him and he looks a big player returned to turf.