Ffos Las Racing Tips: Mya can cause Mayhem
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Wednesday.
"...must be held in high regard and is strongly fancied to take advantage of this much easier assignment..."
NAP: Mya can take advantage of a drop in class
Mayhem Mya showed fairly useful form to win twice in bumpers and shaped with plenty of encouragement pitched into a listed event for her hurdling debut at Haydock last month. She took a typically strong hold in the first part of the race, but moved into contention nicely when entering the straight before not being able to go with the principals from two out. Mayhem Mya must be held in high regard and is strongly fancied to take advantage of this much easier assignment.
NEXT BEST: Gustavian worth another chance
Gustavian won three times over hurdles (all in heavy ground) and is best not judged on his latest start over fences where he unseated his rider after blundering the first fence at Exeter on New Year's Day. He had previously shaped with promise on his chase debut when third in a good event at Uttoxeter last month, jumping well in the main, and hopefully his mistake last time has learnt him plenty. It is encouraging he is turned out quickly and he should relish conditions.
EACH WAY: King can reign
Kingston King - 13:10 Ffos Las
Templier, who won in emphatic fashion at Warwick on New Year's Eve, is likely to be a warm order turned out under a 7 lb penalty. But his overall profile isn't an inspiring one, so he could be worth taking on with fellow last-time-out winner Kingston King. He won with more in hand than the official margin suggests at Bangor last time, pressing on for home some way out and only closed down when idling in front. There was plenty to like about that win and he will relish conditions, so is taken to topple the likely favourite.
Recommended bets
