NAP

Maid of The Night - 14:45 Ffos Las

Maid of The Night failed to make an impact in three novice hurdles but she showed improved form to justify strong support on her handicap debut at Hereford last month, proving well suited by the step up in trip. Point winner Maid of The Night, who scored over a trip just shy of two and three-quarter miles at Hereford, gives the impression she will be suited by this further step up in trip, and a 6 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this unexposed mare who looks capable of running up a sequence having started out from such a lowly base.

No. 9 Maid Of The Night (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

Beyond Redemption - 15:55 Ffos Las

Harry Derham has made an excellent start to his training career and his talents were well advertised when Beyond Redemption made a winning start for the yard at Wincanton in January. Beyond Redemption took the eye with how strongly he travelled through that contest and he also jumped well in the main on his way to a comfortable seven-length success. That was a race lacking substance and he has an 11 lb higher mark to cope with here, but he remains capable of better for this yard and looks up to the task on the back of such a stylish victory.