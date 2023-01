NAP

Dentley de Mee - 15:30 Ffos Las

Dentley de Mee shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance in November, particularly as that was his first start for Venetia Williams (formerly trained by Nick Williams) and his first start of any description since March 2021.

He passed the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner and was perhaps a little unfortunate not to win having been hampered on landing at the second last.

The 10-year-old Dentley de Mee clearly retains plenty of ability and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways from the same mark.

No. 5 Dentley De Mee (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 104

NEXT BEST

Brulure Noire - 14:00 Ffos Las

Brulure Noire created a positive impression when making a successful chasing debut at this course in November, hitting the front at the last and just needing to be driven out from there to land the spoils by a length and a half.

He is still only six and there should be plenty more to come from him, with the return to further today promising to play to his strengths.

Proven in the mud, Brulure Noire can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights to make it two from two over fences.

No. 2 Brulure Noire (Ire) EXC 1.59 Trainer: Richard Bandey

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 108

EACH-WAY

Spitfire Girl - 15:00 Ffos Las

Spitfire Girl showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot on her handicap debut at Uttoxeter last month, clearly benefiting from the step up in trip as she kept going well to be beaten just a head.

She's had a breathing operation in the interim and the still longer trip today is likely to eke out more improvement.

Trainer Jamie Snowden enjoyed a double at Catterick on New Year's Day and Spitfire Girl is fancied to add to that 2023 tally from a 6 lb higher mark than last time.