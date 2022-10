NAP

Astra Via - 13:25 Ffos Las

Astra Via was below her best when last seen finishing third here in June but she has been given a break since then and has been found a nice opening in a weak affair. Astra Via gave a better account of herself when runner-up at Ludlow on her previous outing in what was a solid race for the grade, and a return to that sort of level would make her difficult to beat in a race where most have something to prove.

No. 3 Astra Via SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Isabel Williams

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST

Gin Coco - 15:10 Ffos Las

Gin Coco made a bright start for Harry Fry in the spring, easily winning a Fontwell maiden hurdle before finishing runner-up in a handicap at the Punchestown Festival, and he remains capable of better for this yard. Gin Coco had finished runner-up on his only outing in France and filled the same position in a maiden hurdle on his sole start for Charlie Mann at Sedgefield in October 2020, but he looked an improved model when making his debut for Fry after an 18-month absence. There was also a lot to like about the way he moved through the race at Punchestown, shaping like a well-handicapped horse but finding one stronger in the finish. He is slightly out of the weights here so is effectively running off a 10 lb higher mark, but a promising conditional Ben Bromley takes off 7 lb and the unexposed Gin Coco looks up to the task.