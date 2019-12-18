Christmas Racing 2019: Timeform's Preview Magazine
Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for the 2019 Festive Period.
Timeform have addressed in detail the main talking points ahead of the busy Festive Period for National Hunt enthusiasts, including an in-depth preview for one of the biggest races of the entire season - the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Get all the analysis and tips in our Preview Magazine below:
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all Class 1 and 2 races in the UK and Ireland - which means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £500 - has been extended to cover all races at selected meetings this week. T&Cs apply.