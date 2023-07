Falmouth Stakes

15:35 Newmarket, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Ameynah (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Confirmed the promise of her sole two-year-old start when a good winner of a seven-furlong maiden on the Rowley Mile last spring. She was thrown into the deep end in the 1000 Guineas next time but ran really well to finish sixth, showing her inexperience but doing good work late on. Returns from 14 months off here.

2. Astral Beau (Pam Sly/ Shane Kelly)

Was a very progressive handicapper during the second part of 2022, winning three times over seven furlongs. Improved again to land a Doncaster listed race over a mile on heavy ground on her return but was over six lengths behind Via Sistina when third in the Dahlia Stakes and was then behind Prosperous Voyage and Random Harvest when filling the same position in a Group 3 at Epsom last month.

3. Nashwa (John & Thady Gosden/ Hollie Doyle)

Won the French Oaks at Chantilly and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last summer, and then ran creditably to finish runner-up in the Prix de l'Opera and fourth in the Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf. Hasn't been at her best on either start this season but she has had excuses and is of strong interest dropping back to a mile.

4. Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett/ William Buick)

Finished a close-up second in the 1000 Guineas last term and got back on the up when landing this race. She won the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on her penultimate start with more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin would suggest but was just a respectable third in a Group 2 at Royal Ascot last time. Return to this track could suit.

5. Random Harvest (Ed Walker/ Saffie Osborne)

Progressed well last season and signed off with a Group 3 success in Milan. Showed even better form when a three-quarter-length second to Prosperous Voyage in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom and was then ahead of that rival when a neck second in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, albeit she was allowed an easy lead.

6. Via Sistina (George Boughey/ Jamie Spencer)

Very smart mare who posted a career-best effort when winning the nine-furlong Dahlia Stakes by six lengths on her return on the Rowley Mile in May. Backed that up when landing the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh 13 days ago and is the clear form pick on those efforts. Has the speed to cope with the drop back to a mile.

7. Coppice (John & Thady Gosden/ Tom Marquand)

Well-bred filly is improving in leaps and bounds and proved her opening mark was a lenient one when winning the 29-runner Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot three weeks ago. Needs to step up again but that is entirely possible after only four career starts.

8. Never Ending Story (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Smart filly who produced her best effort when a four-length second to Blue Rose Cen in the French Oaks over an extended mile and a quarter at Chantilly last month. Wasn't in the same form when only seventh behind Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh 13 days ago, however, so has work to do.

9. Remarquee (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Won her first two starts, including the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes on her return at Newbury in April. Was well held in the 1000 Guineas when her inexperience counted against her, but she got firmly back on track when beaten only a length in second behind Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot three weeks ago, despite being hampered over a furlong out. Remains with potential.