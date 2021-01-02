To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Fairyhouse on Sunday...

"...rates very much the one to beat if cutting out the jumping errors..."

Timeform on Antey

Flanking Maneuver - 12:40 Fairyhouse

Flanking Maneuver was progressive in bumpers and shaped well after 10 weeks off when second on his recent hurdling debut at Navan, sticking to his task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. The first two pulled well clear of the rest, both looking smart prospects, and Flanking Maneuver showed more than enough to suggest it's only a matter of time before he's winning races in this sphere, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.

Salsaretta - 14:50 Fairyhouse

Salsaretta won all four starts over fences last season, culminating with a wide-margin success in Grade 2 company at Limerick in March. She was sent off the 5/2-on favourite and duly got the job done with the minimum of fuss, cruising clear after being left in front two out to win by 11 lengths. She is already smart and may yet have more to offer, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get back on track after making it no further than the first on her reappearance at Punchestown.

Antey - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Antey could be another winner here for Willie Mullins, who is seeking his third victory in this contest since 2016. Antey hasn't always looked a natural over fences, but he showed he has the ability to win a race of this nature when a late faller in successive starts last season, looking likely to have played a part in the finish both times. He is entitled to strip fitter for his reappearance at Gowran and rates very much the one to beat if cutting out the jumping errors.


Smart Stat

ANTEY - 15:20 Fairyhouse
2 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Flanking Maneuver - 12:40 Fairyhouse
Salsaretta - 14:50 Fairyhouse
Antey - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles