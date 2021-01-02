Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Flanking Maneuver - 12:40 Fairyhouse

Flanking Maneuver was progressive in bumpers and shaped well after 10 weeks off when second on his recent hurdling debut at Navan, sticking to his task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. The first two pulled well clear of the rest, both looking smart prospects, and Flanking Maneuver showed more than enough to suggest it's only a matter of time before he's winning races in this sphere, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.

No. 3 Flanking Maneuver (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Salsaretta - 14:50 Fairyhouse

Salsaretta won all four starts over fences last season, culminating with a wide-margin success in Grade 2 company at Limerick in March. She was sent off the 5/2-on favourite and duly got the job done with the minimum of fuss, cruising clear after being left in front two out to win by 11 lengths. She is already smart and may yet have more to offer, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get back on track after making it no further than the first on her reappearance at Punchestown.

No. 1 Salsaretta (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Antey - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Antey could be another winner here for Willie Mullins, who is seeking his third victory in this contest since 2016. Antey hasn't always looked a natural over fences, but he showed he has the ability to win a race of this nature when a late faller in successive starts last season, looking likely to have played a part in the finish both times. He is entitled to strip fitter for his reappearance at Gowran and rates very much the one to beat if cutting out the jumping errors.