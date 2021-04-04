Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Teahupoo - 14:40 Fairyhouse

Teahupoo made it three from three over hurdles with a ready success in a Grade 3 over this course and distance in February, forging clear on the run-in to win by seven lengths (had plenty in hand). That form is by far the best on offer in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is still open to further progress as a hurdler. This looks a good opportunity for him to extend his winning sequence on the way to bigger and better things.

The Bosses Oscar - 15:50 Fairyhouse

The Bosses Oscar could have his effort marked up when second in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last time. He was forced to race wide throughout and did well all things considered to be beaten only five lengths behind Mrs Milner, who was getting 17 lb from The Bosses Oscar. That was a smart performance which suggests The Bosses Oscar is capable of making an impact in this company, while his record of run-to-run improvement this season suggests he may yet prove capable of better. He can make the most of the 5 lb he receives from chief market rival Beacon Edge to get his head back in front.

Fakir d'Oudairies - 16:20 Fairyhouse

Fakir d'Oudairies has taken his form to another level on his last two starts in Grade 1 company, finishing second behind a couple of top-notchers in both the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown (eight lengths behind Chacun Pour Soi) and Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham (12 lengths behind Allaho). The quick turnaround from Cheltenham is a slight concern, but there is no doubt Fakir d'Oudairies brings the strongest form credentials into this Grade 2, lining up over the same course and distance as when making the breakthrough at the top level in last season's Drinmore Novice Chase.

