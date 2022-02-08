- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: -
Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Tempo Chapter Two can open his account
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.
"...it will be disappointing if he isn't able to go one place better now..."
NAP: A good opportunity for Tempo
Tempo Chapter Two - 14:15 Fairyhouse
Tempo Chapter Two has shown improved form since switching to Willie Mullins, winning a bumper at Tramore in October, and filling the runner-up spot behind two useful prospects on both of his starts over hurdles. He had no chance with a better-fancied stablemate at Tramore last time, but isn't up against a horse of that calibre here, and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to go one place better now.
NEXT BEST: Igraine can open her account
Igraine wasn't far off useful on the Flat and she built on her debut over hurdles when finishing third in a big-field juvenile event at Punchestown last month. She was given an aggressive ride on that occasion, disputing the lead from the first flight up until two out before finishing at the one pace. Igraine now contests a race confined to her own sex, though, which will be less competitive, and based on her Flat ability she is well up to winning a race of this nature.
EACH WAY: Better Times Ahead interesting on handicap debut
Better Times Ahead - 16:15 Fairyhouse
Better Times Ahead continued the theme of run-to-run progress over hurdles in a big-field maiden hurdle when finishing sixth at Punchestown last time. It was interesting he came in for good support on that occasion, however, and while he didn't quite meet expectations, he left the impression he has an even bigger performance in the locker. An opening mark of 98 doesn't seem excessive, and he should relish the step up to this sort of trip.
Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 February, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tempo Chapter Two
|Innovated
|The Gradual Slope
|Hammersmith
|Hollow Sound
|Black Sirius
|Fiston Des Issards
|Getaway Missile
Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m Mares Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 February, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Igraine
|Heia
|Cool Rain
|Yenedon
|Agape
|See A Stride
|Toor Hawk
|Ask Sarah
|Townhill Penny
|Biddys Star
|Y Fyn Duw A Fydd
|Rio Biumoso
|Whose A Diva
|Miss Sunset
|Search For A Myth
|Uppertown Mya
Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 February, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Barncroft
|Endlessly
|Magnor Glory
|Better Times Ahead
|Memory Of Youth
|Dancing Jeremy
|Kashi
|Fit To Be Tied
|Sean Says
|Magic Sea
|Duffys Getaway
|Difficult Decision
|Contrapposto
|Rebellious Gale
|Getaway Katie
|Call Me Freddie
|Chosen Diamond
|Youngnedofthehill
|Finnians Row