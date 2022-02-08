To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Tempo Chapter Two can open his account

Fairyhouse jumps
There is a competitive card at Fairyhouse on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Fairyhouse on Wednesday.

"...it will be disappointing if he isn't able to go one place better now..."

NAP: A good opportunity for Tempo

Tempo Chapter Two - 14:15 Fairyhouse

Tempo Chapter Two has shown improved form since switching to Willie Mullins, winning a bumper at Tramore in October, and filling the runner-up spot behind two useful prospects on both of his starts over hurdles. He had no chance with a better-fancied stablemate at Tramore last time, but isn't up against a horse of that calibre here, and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to go one place better now.

NEXT BEST: Igraine can open her account

Igraine - 15:15 Fairyhouse

Igraine wasn't far off useful on the Flat and she built on her debut over hurdles when finishing third in a big-field juvenile event at Punchestown last month. She was given an aggressive ride on that occasion, disputing the lead from the first flight up until two out before finishing at the one pace. Igraine now contests a race confined to her own sex, though, which will be less competitive, and based on her Flat ability she is well up to winning a race of this nature.

EACH WAY: Better Times Ahead interesting on handicap debut

Better Times Ahead - 16:15 Fairyhouse

Better Times Ahead continued the theme of run-to-run progress over hurdles in a big-field maiden hurdle when finishing sixth at Punchestown last time. It was interesting he came in for good support on that occasion, however, and while he didn't quite meet expectations, he left the impression he has an even bigger performance in the locker. An opening mark of 98 doesn't seem excessive, and he should relish the step up to this sort of trip.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Tempo Chapter Two @ 2.68/5 in the 14:15 Fairyhouse
Next Best - Back Igraine @ 3.55/2 in the 15:15 Fairyhouse
Each Way - Back Better Times Ahead @ 7.06/1 in the 16:15 Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Wednesday 9 February, 2.15pm

Tempo Chapter Two
Innovated
The Gradual Slope
Hammersmith
Hollow Sound
Black Sirius
Fiston Des Issards
Getaway Missile
Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m Mares Mdn Hrd)

Wednesday 9 February, 3.15pm

Igraine
Heia
Cool Rain
Yenedon
Agape
See A Stride
Toor Hawk
Ask Sarah
Townhill Penny
Biddys Star
Y Fyn Duw A Fydd
Rio Biumoso
Whose A Diva
Miss Sunset
Search For A Myth
Uppertown Mya
Fairyhouse 9th Feb (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 9 February, 4.15pm

Barncroft
Endlessly
Magnor Glory
Better Times Ahead
Memory Of Youth
Dancing Jeremy
Kashi
Fit To Be Tied
Sean Says
Magic Sea
Duffys Getaway
Difficult Decision
Contrapposto
Rebellious Gale
Getaway Katie
Call Me Freddie
Chosen Diamond
Youngnedofthehill
Finnians Row
