Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Tempo Chapter Two can open his account

NAP: A good opportunity for Tempo

Tempo Chapter Two - 14:15 Fairyhouse

Tempo Chapter Two has shown improved form since switching to Willie Mullins, winning a bumper at Tramore in October, and filling the runner-up spot behind two useful prospects on both of his starts over hurdles. He had no chance with a better-fancied stablemate at Tramore last time, but isn't up against a horse of that calibre here, and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to go one place better now.

No. 4 Tempo Chapter Two (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Igraine can open her account

Igraine - 15:15 Fairyhouse

Igraine wasn't far off useful on the Flat and she built on her debut over hurdles when finishing third in a big-field juvenile event at Punchestown last month. She was given an aggressive ride on that occasion, disputing the lead from the first flight up until two out before finishing at the one pace. Igraine now contests a race confined to her own sex, though, which will be less competitive, and based on her Flat ability she is well up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 15 Igraine (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Better Times Ahead interesting on handicap debut

Better Times Ahead - 16:15 Fairyhouse

Better Times Ahead continued the theme of run-to-run progress over hurdles in a big-field maiden hurdle when finishing sixth at Punchestown last time. It was interesting he came in for good support on that occasion, however, and while he didn't quite meet expectations, he left the impression he has an even bigger performance in the locker. An opening mark of 98 doesn't seem excessive, and he should relish the step up to this sort of trip.