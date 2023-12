A Fairyhouse NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Fairyhouse Nap - 11:55 - Back Queen Jane

No. 4 Queen Jane (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 129

Queen Jane quickly developed into a better chaser than hurdler last season and she could still have more to offer over fences.

Queen Jane put in a sound round of jumping on her chasing debut at Clonmel in February, readily pulling nine and a half lengths clear and instantly improving on the form she had shown over hurdles.

She took another step forward when readily settling matters in a Limerick handicap the following month and she looked set to produce another career-best effort at Punchestown only to fall at the final fence when upsides and in with every chance. She is well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark and makes her return to action with trainer Henry de Bromhead's team in excellent order.

Back Queen Jane @ 7/24.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Fairyhouse Next Best - 15:10 - Back Foxy Girl

No. 9 Foxy Girl (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 125

Foxy Girl made an encouraging start for Henry de Bromhead last season, winning a Limerick maiden in such style that she was sent off only 13/2 for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Foxy Girl pulled too hard to make a serious impact there - she weakened into eighth - but she settled much better in a first-time hood when third on her handicap debut at Down Royal on her return last month.

She was unable to get into a challenging position after being caught further back than ideal, but she kept on in promising fashion, leaving the impression that she's on a decent mark and capable of better when things develop more favourably.

Back Foxy Girl @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Fairyhouse Each-Way - 12:55 - Back Diol Ker

No. 1 Diol Ker (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. Gilligan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 145

Diol Ker ended last season out of form and has made little impact in two starts this season since joining Gordon Elliott from Noel Meade, but he is well treated on the pick of his form and has the advantage of good-value 5 lb claimer in the saddle so it would be little surprise were he to give a good account at a double-figure price.

Diol Ker is able to run off the same mark as when beaten only a short-head in second in the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown last Christmas. That was a career-best effort from Diol Ker who also showed smart form when winning the Leinster National from a lower mark the previous season.

The switch to Elliott's stable has yet to spark a revival but Diol Ker was entitled to need the run when fifth in the Cork National on his return while he unseated at the first fence in the Troytown last time, so there's still time for him to recapture his best.