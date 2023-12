A Fairyhouse NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Fairyhouse NAP - 14:00 - Back Fighting Fit

No. 3 Fighting Fit SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: J. P. Dempsey, Ireland

Jockey: Gavin Peter Brouder

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 142

Fighting Fit has looked an improved performer in winning his last two starts, first causing an upset at Galway in August and then defying a 7 lb higher mark to follow up at Listowel in September.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front before two out and quickly asserting from there to win by a length and a half.

This will be Fighting Fit's toughest test yet following a further 10 lb hike in the weights, but he's clearly going the right way and it will be no surprise if he proves equal to the task in his hat-trick bid.

Fairyhouse Next Best - 11:45 - Back Corbetts Cross

No. 3 Corbetts Cross (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Corbetts Cross shaped as if needing the run after eight months off when finishing third on his chasing debut at Naas three weeks ago, holding every chance entering the final two furlongs before his effort flattened out.

That was a promising start to his chasing career and the experience will stand him in good stead in a race where the other market principals are all having their first run over fences.

A point winner and useful over hurdles last season, Corbetts Cross remains the type to go on to bigger and better things in this sphere and he's fancied to build on the promise of his debut to get off the mark at the second attempt before stepping back up in grade.

Fairyhouse Each-Way - 12:15 - Back Where's Frankie

No. 7 Where's Frankie (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: Miss J. Walton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 103

Where's Frankie failed to meet market expectations when last seen finishing fourth over this course and distance in April 2022, but he'd been in rude health prior to that with three straight wins, mixing hurdling and chasing to very good effect.

He clearly hasn't been the easiest to the train in the interim having missed all of last season, but he's still only seven and retains the potential to do better if picking up where he left off after 608 days on the sidelines.