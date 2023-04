NAP

Magical Zoe - 14:35 Fairyhouse

Magical Zoe looked a good prospect when winning a Grade 3 event at Downpatrick on her second start over hurdles and she arguably shaped like the best horse at the weights when runner-up in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

She emerged with her form and reputation enhanced despite meeting with defeat for the first time and the way she is ridden and shapes suggests she may yet take another big step forward now moving up to two and a half miles for the first time. There is also optimism in her pedigree, too, and she looks the one to beat in this Grade 1.

No. 9 Magical Zoe (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Dinoblue - 16:20 Fairyhouse

Dinoblue has always been highly regarded and she had a bit in hand when making a winning start over fences at Cork in November and she progressed further when finishing runner-up on her next two starts up against some above-average mares.

She attracted plenty of support on her handicap debut when again finding only one too good in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last time, going through the contest with ease and finding only an improver too good on the day. That experience will have done her no harm and she looks the one to beat.

No. 1 Dinoblue (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.91 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

EACH-WAY

Ted Hastings - 14:00 Fairyhouse

Ted Hastings was prolific last year, winning four of his five starts over hurdles, and he was also successful on his sole start on the Flat.

His latest win came at Fair Hills in America when running out a convincing winner of the American Champion Hurdle and he looks potentially well treated now making his handicap debut from an opening mark of 120. He has been freshened up since and he looks very interesting.