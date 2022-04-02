Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Jeremys Flame has the strongest form

NAP: Jeremys Flame is a strong fancy

Jeremys Flame - 14:20 Fairyhouse

Jeremys Flame was disappointing when only third on her latest outing at Naas, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when easily winning a novice event at Thurles in February. She was well on top at the finish on that occasion, just needing to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by five lengths from Dolcita. The runner-up is 3 lb better off at the weights this time, but Jeremys Flame is still very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Admirably consistent before her blip last time, she is fancied to bounce back to form to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 Jeremys Flame (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Nikini worth another chance

Nikini - 17:15 Fairyhouse

Nikini wasn't seen to best effect when last seen finishing sixth in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival, never managing to get involved after being bumped on the home turn. She is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for six months under her belt and it's worth remembering how impressive she was when making a successful debut at Ballinrobe last August. The booking of Patrick Mullins suggests Nikini is the stable first string in this listed event and she is well worth another chance.

No. 6 Nikini (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Arctic Warrior up for the fight

Arctic Warrior - 15:30 Fairyhouse

Arctic Warrior showed improved when making a successful handicap debut over hurdles at Wexford last month, keeping on well to defy a mark of 128 by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion. That was a useful performance and there is little doubt that Arctic Warrior has the ability to win a race of this nature now stepping back up in trip to two and a half miles. Indeed, Arctic Warrior's six rivals here all need to improve to get to his level and he certainly looks the pick of the three runners trained by Willie Mullins, who is seeking his fourth success in this race since 2011.