Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Grand National Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Jeremys Flame has the strongest form

Racing at Fairyhouse
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Fairyhouse

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

"Jeremys Flame disappointing when only third on her latest outing at Naas, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when easily winning a novice event at Thurles in February."

NAP: Jeremys Flame is a strong fancy

Jeremys Flame - 14:20 Fairyhouse

Jeremys Flame was disappointing when only third on her latest outing at Naas, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when easily winning a novice event at Thurles in February. She was well on top at the finish on that occasion, just needing to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by five lengths from Dolcita. The runner-up is 3 lb better off at the weights this time, but Jeremys Flame is still very much the one to beat according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Admirably consistent before her blip last time, she is fancied to bounce back to form to regain the winning thread.

NEXT BEST: Nikini worth another chance

Nikini - 17:15 Fairyhouse

Nikini wasn't seen to best effect when last seen finishing sixth in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival, never managing to get involved after being bumped on the home turn. She is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for six months under her belt and it's worth remembering how impressive she was when making a successful debut at Ballinrobe last August. The booking of Patrick Mullins suggests Nikini is the stable first string in this listed event and she is well worth another chance.

EACH-WAY: Arctic Warrior up for the fight

Arctic Warrior - 15:30 Fairyhouse

Arctic Warrior showed improved when making a successful handicap debut over hurdles at Wexford last month, keeping on well to defy a mark of 128 by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion. That was a useful performance and there is little doubt that Arctic Warrior has the ability to win a race of this nature now stepping back up in trip to two and a half miles. Indeed, Arctic Warrior's six rivals here all need to improve to get to his level and he certainly looks the pick of the three runners trained by Willie Mullins, who is seeking his fourth success in this race since 2011.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Jeremys Flame @ 2.427/5 in the 14:20 at Fairyhouse
NEXT BEST - Back Nikini @ 3.711/4 in the 17:15 at Fairyhouse
EACH-WAY - Back Arctic Warrior @ 5.24/1 in the 15:30 at Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse 3rd Apr (2m5f Listed Mares Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 April, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jeremys Flame
Dolcita
Darrens Hope
Hurricane Georgie
Thats Lifebuoy
Clonmoyle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fairyhouse 3rd Apr (2m4f Grd 2 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 April, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Churchstonewarrior
Berkshire Royal
Arctic Warrior
Falcon Eight
Ash Tree Meadow
Bronn
Red As Rust
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fairyhouse 3rd Apr (2m Listed Mares INHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 April, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pink In The Park
Battling Bessie
Dorans Weir
Eabha Grace
Nikini
Harmonya Maker
Nos Na Gaoithe
Chautuaqua
Tasiteasai
Kilbunny Pontic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips