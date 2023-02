NAP

Gordons Aura - 14:50 Fairyhouse

Gordons Aura ran another solid race when finishing third at Naas last time, hitting the frame for the second start in a row. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's unlikely that he's finished improving just yet.

A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition, but Gordons Aura rates a solid selection to open his account at the fifth attempt.

No. 3 Gordons Aura (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

One Last Tango - 14:20 Fairyhouse

One Last Tango was unable to complete the hat-trick at Leopardstown over Christmas, but he still showed improved form to hit the frame eight lengths behind the winner.

Aidan Kelly - who is proving excellent value for his 7 lb claim - takes over in the saddle today and it looks a good opportunity for One Last Tango to resume winning ways despite having to concede weight all round now back in novice company.

No. 1 One Last Tango (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Eoin Griffin, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Kelly

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Shes Some Doll - 13:15 Fairyhouse

Shes Some Doll is prone to mistakes over fences and has failed to complete on her last two starts, but she probably would have played a hand in the finish but for falling two out at Tramore on New Year's Day.

She is clearly on a workable mark when putting it all together and it could be worth giving her another chance now back up in grade.