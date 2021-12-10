- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Gars de Sceaux can progress over fences
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
"Gars de Sceaux must be considered an exciting recruit to chasing and this looks a good spot for his debut before stepping up in grade later in the season."
NAP: Gars de Sceaux makes switch to chasing
Gars de Sceaux - 12:00 Fairyhouse
Gars de Sceaux showed useful form in three starts over hurdles last season, finishing second on his debut under Rules at this course before going on to record back-to-back wins at Navan. He could hardly have been more impressive on the last occasion, cruising clear on the bridle from two out to land the spoils by nine lengths. A winning pointer, Gars de Sceaux must be considered an exciting recruit to chasing and this looks a good spot for his debut before stepping up in grade later in the season.
NEXT BEST: Final Orders fancied to strike
Final Orders - 14:47 Fairyhouse
Final Orders is on a losing run spanning 15 races, but he produced a career best over hurdles when second on his latest outing at Punchestown, looking the likeliest winner for a long way before being collared in the final 50 yards. The winner Glenquin Castle gave that form a boost when completing a remarkable seven-timer back over fences at Punchestown last weekend, so a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent Final Orders from going one place better in a race lacking depth.
- Trainer: Garvan Donnelly, Ireland
- Jockey: Conor Orr
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 96
EACH-WAY: Millen To One can improve again
Millen To One - 12:30 Fairyhouse
Millen To One caught the eye when eighth on his chasing debut at Naas five weeks ago, taking well to the larger obstacles despite never managing to get on terms under a considerate ride. He is likely to prove a different proposition now making the switch to handicaps and an opening mark of 118 looks fair enough. The drop back to two miles is unlikely to be an issue, either, and he is one to keep on the right side for the Francis Flood yard.
- Trainer: F. Flood, Ireland
- Jockey: Donagh Meyler
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 118
Recommended bets
