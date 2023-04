NAP

Cadatharla - 15:15 Fairyhouse

Cadatharla is improving in leaps and bounds and remains one to be interested in having been beaten just a neck at this course in February, rallying well after a mistake at the second last.

He is 5 lb higher in the weights today, but his record of run-to-run improvement suggests he may yet have a bigger effort in the locker, with the longer trip here promising to suit, too.

No. 10 Cadatharla (Ire) EXC 2.18 Trainer: Colm A. Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Kelly

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 127

NEXT BEST

Easy Game - 16:20 Fairyhouse

Easy Game has won five more races since winning this Grade 2 for the second year in a row 12 months ago, proving himself at least as good as ever.

This will be his first start since October, but he has gone well fresh in the past and looks to have a class edge over his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Tough and consistent, he rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick.

No. 1 Easy Game (Fr) EXC 2.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Amirite - 17:00 Fairyhouse

Amirite again ran well when finishing third in a Grade 3 novice at Naas in January, passing the post only six and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been bumped sideways before the last (made his only mistake there).

Still totally unexposed after just four starts over fences, he is likely to have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further and a mark of 138 could underestimate him on handicap debut.