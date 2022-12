NAP

Banbridge - 13:55 Fairyhouse

Banbridge was progressive over hurdles last season, but he has quickly surpassed anything he did in that sphere in two starts over fences, looking a top prospect when winning a Grade 2 back at Cheltenham last month.

He wasn't fazed by the drop back to two miles, his jumping one of the main standouts, and he should have plenty more to offer. The return to this longer trip won't be an issue and, though this looks a strong renewal of the Drinmore, he remains with plenty o potential.

No. 3 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Champ Kiely - 13:25 Fairyhouse

Champ Kiely showed fairly useful form when making a winning start in bumpers at Limerick in May last year and he has looked a most exciting prospect in a couple of starts over hurdles this season.

He scored by 21 lengths on his debut in this sphere at Galway in July, beating a couple of next-time-out winners with ease, and he looked something out of the ordinary when following up in a Grade 3 at Tipperary in October. That form also received a boost when the runner-up himself won a Grade 3 next time and there should be plenty more to come from Champ Kiely now.

No. 1 Champ Kiely (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Merlin Giant - 15:05 Fairyhouse

Merlin Giant opened his account over hurdles in a maiden at Galway in July and that form has worked out very well. He also shaped much better than the bare result on handicap debut at the same course at the end of October, too, not as well positioned as the trio who finished in front of him in a race which wasn't truly run. He races from the same mark now and, in a race where he should get a good pace to aim at, he is well worth another chance.