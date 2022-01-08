Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Ardhill still ahead of the handicapper

NAP: Ardhill to follow up Ascot win

Ardhill - 13:50 Fairyhouse

Ardhill failed to score on his first 11 attempts but he was a completely different proposition in first-time blinkers at Ascot last month, when he bolted up by seven and a half lengths to justify strong support. He made a mockery of his mark there so still looks well treated after going up 7 lb in the weights, while the continued good form of trainer Gordon Elliott is also a positive.

No. 11 Ardhill (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST: Millen makes most appeal

Millen To One - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Millen To One produced his best effort yet over fences when runner-up in handicap company at Leopardstown last week, keeping on nicely in a race that should prove to be strong form for the grade. That form is up there with the pick on offer and Millen To One is clearly in decent heart, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

No. 7 Millen To One (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: F. Flood, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Capuccimix can make presence felt

Capuccimix - 14:20 Fairyhouse

Capuccimix tends to travel strongly but has sometimes found less than had looked likely. There was nothing wrong with his finishing effort when last seen at Killarney in July, however, as he kept on well to score by six lengths, putting up a clear career-best performance in the process. He was wearing a first-time tongue tie at Killarney and it's no surprise that aid is retained here. He also goes well fresh and is still on a fair mark, so he has more in his favour than a double-figure price would suggest.