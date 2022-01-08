To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Ardhill still ahead of the handicapper

Jumps racing at Fairyhouse
There's high-class racing at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

"He made a mockery of his mark there..."

NAP: Ardhill to follow up Ascot win

Ardhill - 13:50 Fairyhouse

Ardhill failed to score on his first 11 attempts but he was a completely different proposition in first-time blinkers at Ascot last month, when he bolted up by seven and a half lengths to justify strong support. He made a mockery of his mark there so still looks well treated after going up 7 lb in the weights, while the continued good form of trainer Gordon Elliott is also a positive.

NEXT BEST: Millen makes most appeal

Millen To One - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Millen To One produced his best effort yet over fences when runner-up in handicap company at Leopardstown last week, keeping on nicely in a race that should prove to be strong form for the grade. That form is up there with the pick on offer and Millen To One is clearly in decent heart, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

EACH-WAY: Capuccimix can make presence felt

Capuccimix - 14:20 Fairyhouse

Capuccimix tends to travel strongly but has sometimes found less than had looked likely. There was nothing wrong with his finishing effort when last seen at Killarney in July, however, as he kept on well to score by six lengths, putting up a clear career-best performance in the process. He was wearing a first-time tongue tie at Killarney and it's no surprise that aid is retained here. He also goes well fresh and is still on a fair mark, so he has more in his favour than a double-figure price would suggest.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Ardhill @ 2.56/4 in the 13:50 at Fairyhouse
NEXT BEST - Back Millen To One @ 4.03/1 in the 15:20 at Fairyhouse
EACH-WAY - Back Capuccimix @ 12.011/1 in the 14:20 at Fairyhouse

Sunday 9 January, 1.50pm

Ardhill
Glenquin Castle
Alohamora
Young Dev
Freewheelin Dylan
Wall Of Fame
Mr Josiey Wales
Espanito Bello
Thats Lifebuoy
Ravenhill
Silver Sheen
Fiveaftermidnight
Ciao Bella
Sunday 9 January, 2.20pm

Grange Walk
Take All
Capuccimix
Blackbow
Dunvegan
Poseidon
Hardline
Castlegrace Paddy
Soviet Pimpernel
Batcio
Eclair De Beaufeu
Montagne Dargent
Sunday 9 January, 3.20pm

Farceur Du Large
Millen To One
Shopping Around
Wingin A Prayer
Champagne Sparkles
Spades Are Trumps
Low Lie The Fields
Agent Boru
Flash De Touzaine
