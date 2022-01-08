- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 111
Fairyhouse Racing Tips: Ardhill still ahead of the handicapper
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fairyhouse on Sunday.
"He made a mockery of his mark there..."
NAP: Ardhill to follow up Ascot win
Ardhill failed to score on his first 11 attempts but he was a completely different proposition in first-time blinkers at Ascot last month, when he bolted up by seven and a half lengths to justify strong support. He made a mockery of his mark there so still looks well treated after going up 7 lb in the weights, while the continued good form of trainer Gordon Elliott is also a positive.
NEXT BEST: Millen makes most appeal
Millen To One - 15:20 Fairyhouse
Millen To One produced his best effort yet over fences when runner-up in handicap company at Leopardstown last week, keeping on nicely in a race that should prove to be strong form for the grade. That form is up there with the pick on offer and Millen To One is clearly in decent heart, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.
EACH-WAY: Capuccimix can make presence felt
Capuccimix tends to travel strongly but has sometimes found less than had looked likely. There was nothing wrong with his finishing effort when last seen at Killarney in July, however, as he kept on well to score by six lengths, putting up a clear career-best performance in the process. He was wearing a first-time tongue tie at Killarney and it's no surprise that aid is retained here. He also goes well fresh and is still on a fair mark, so he has more in his favour than a double-figure price would suggest.
Recommended bets
Fairyhouse 9th Jan (3m Hcap Hrd)
Sunday 9 January, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ardhill
|Glenquin Castle
|Alohamora
|Young Dev
|Freewheelin Dylan
|Wall Of Fame
|Mr Josiey Wales
|Espanito Bello
|Thats Lifebuoy
|Ravenhill
|Silver Sheen
|Fiveaftermidnight
|Ciao Bella
Fairyhouse 9th Jan (3m3f Hcap Chs)
Sunday 9 January, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Grange Walk
|Take All
|Capuccimix
|Blackbow
|Dunvegan
|Poseidon
|Hardline
|Castlegrace Paddy
|Soviet Pimpernel
|Batcio
|Eclair De Beaufeu
|Montagne Dargent
Fairyhouse 9th Jan (2m5f Nov Chs)
Sunday 9 January, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Farceur Du Large
|Millen To One
|Shopping Around
|Wingin A Prayer
|Champagne Sparkles
|Spades Are Trumps
|Low Lie The Fields
|Agent Boru
|Flash De Touzaine