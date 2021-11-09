Exeter Racing Tips: Trust Lord Accord

NAP: Praise the Lord

Lord Accord - 13:40 Exeter

Lord Accord was progressive over hurdles last season, closing with a win in a competitive handicap at Uttoxeter that has worked out well.

He represents a yard that have been going along nicely for a while now and duly made a winning start to his career over fences back at Uttoxeter last month. That was his first start for five months, but he was given a positive ride, sent into the lead after the third fence and rallied well to regain the lead once headed. The return to this longer trip will suit on that evidence and he can put his experience to good use here and defy a 3 lb rise in the weights.

No. 1 Lord Accord (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 133

NEXT BEST: A big fan

Fanfan du Seuil - 14:10 Exeter

Fanfan du Seuil had a season to forget in 2020/21, but as a result finds himself on a reduced mark now, and is one to keep on the right side having returned to form at Huntingdon last month.

The cheekpieces were left off on his return to action and he finally stopped the rot on his first start for six months, racing off the pace but unable to quicken at the same rate as the winner. He still stayed on well enough in the closing stages to suggest he is back in better spirits. The form of that race has taken a boost since with the winner going in again next time, and Fanfan du Seuil looks very interesting now having been left on the same mark.

No. 7 Fanfan Du Seuil (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 112

EACH WAY: Stay out of Trouble

Bean In Trouble - 12:40 Exeter

A big field handicap for conditional riders and it could be worth taking a chance on Bean In Trouble who looks attractively weighted now.

He left the impression he could be ready to strike when runner-up in a handicap at Huntingdon last month, seemingly all the better for a recent run and staying on well behind the winner in the closing stages. That run may well have put an extra edge on him and, given his last win over hurdles came from a 12 lb higher mark, there's plenty to like about his chances under a good conditional.