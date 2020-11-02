Exeter Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Ask A Honey Bee - 12:55 Exeter

Ask A Honey Bee met with defeat just once in his four bumper runs last season, and that was in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, so suffice to say he made plenty of appeal ahead of his hurdle debut at Wetherby last month, and he duly made a winning start to life over obstacles, knuckling down well to see off the runner-up, the pair pulling well clear of the remainder. He remains capable of better still in this sphere and holds obvious claims under a penalty.

No. 1 Ask A Honey Bee (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Steady Away - 13:25 Exeter

Steady Away failed to show all he was capable of in a couple of novice hurdles in November and December of last year, but, after seven weeks off, he showed much improved form to finish runner-up on his handicap debut at Market Rasen in February, in fact, he still held every chance when mistakes at the final two flights put paid to his chances of victory. He sets the standard on that evidence and is taken to go one better this time around.

No. 7 Steady Away (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Matt Griffiths

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Greaneteen - 14:25 Exeter

Greaneteen always appealed as the type to make an even better chaser than hurdler, and it didn't take him long to match the pick of his hurdle form over the larger obstacles last season, impressively racking up a hat-trick of victories at Ascot, Musselburgh and Fakenham. A change of tactics arguably cost him a better finishing position in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, but he still did well to hit the frame under the circumstances, enhancing his positive profile. He remains capable of even better this campaign and looks one to keep on side.