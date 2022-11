NAP

Third Time Lucki - 15:35 Exeter

Third Time Lucki enjoyed a good first season over fences in 2021/22, winning three of his six starts, including a couple of Grade 2s, and he is potentially the best treated of this quintet now making his handicap debut in this sphere.

Third Time Lucki is a tall, angular gelding who should have more to offer as a chaser this time round, and his ability to sit close to or make the running may give him an advantage in a race which could turn tactical. The ground is also in his favour and, his record when fresh - he has made a winning reappearance for the last two years - is another plus. He has an excellent chance.

No. 2 Third Time Lucki (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 153

NEXT BEST

Minella Buster - 15:00 Exeter

Minella Buster looked a good prospect when making a winning start over fences at Kempton last month. Admittedly, he was left with a good opportunity when the odds-on favourite departed, but there was plenty to like about the manner of his performance, his jumping improving as the race wore on and he was heavily eased on the run-in.

That wasn't much of a race and he is 9 lb higher in the weights now, but he was a winner in points, and strikes as the type that will develop into a much better chaser.

No. 10 Minella Buster (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 117

EACH WAY

Bonnie Bresil - 13:50 Exeter

Bonnie Bresil was given a considerate introduction in bumpers and offered something to work on sent hurdling at Bangor in January, but left the impression she was being brought along gradually when not knocked about on her next start.

Bonnie Bresil offered more to work on when fourth at Ludlow on her final start in March and is just the type to progress now sent handicapping over a trip more in line with her pedigree. She also represents a yard that are going along nicely at present and it would be no surprise if she proved this mark to be a lenient one.