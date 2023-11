An Exeter NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Exeter Nap - 15:30 - Back Solo

No. 2 Solo (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 149

Paul Nicholls has won the Haldon Gold Cup on eight occasions, including two of the last three editions, and he holds strong claims again this time with Solo.

Solo has a good record when fresh and he enhanced that when decisively landing a novice handicap chase on his return at Sandown last season. He went on to show better form later in the season when winning the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton, again jumping well from the front, and he could prove fairly treated back in handicap company based on that display.

He was pulled up at Sandown when last seen in April but he has had plenty of time to recover from that and his record when fresh offers encouragement he will be ready to roll on his return.

Exeter Next Best - 16:00 - Back Broomfield Present

No. 5 Broomfield Present (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 127

Broomfield Present is a winning pointer which offers encouragement that he will build on last season's hurdling promise now going chasing.

Broomfield Present won two of his three starts over hurdles last season, including on his handicap debut at Haydock where he looked to have plenty of stamina. Broomfield Present had raced in snatches when runner-up at Catterick on his previous start but went with more zest at Haydock when fitted with a visor, and he responded well when asked to assert, hitting the line powerfully.

He goes chasing with plenty of untapped potential and makes his return with trainer Kim Bailey among the winners.