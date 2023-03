NAP

Red Dirt Road - 15:35 Exeter

Red Dirt Road was successful on his sole outing in points and landed good support when also making a winning start under Rules at Southwell in November.

He ran to a fairly useful level and also accounted for a next-time-out winner and he lost little in defeat when runner-up at Leicester last time. Red Dirt Road enhanced his reputation if anything, giving 7 lb to the runner-up as well as racing further away from the favoured outside of the track, and he is expected to make this opening mark look a lenient one on handicap debut.

No. 3 Red Dirt Road (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST

Scamallach Liath - 16:10 Exeter

Scamallach Liath was a winner in Irish points and he has shown definite signs of promise in a couple of starts under Rules so far, shaping like a stayer on his debut over two and a half miles at Plumpton in November and once again left the impression he was in need of a stiffer test when filling the same position at Leicester last time.

The form of his latest effort isn't bad and an opening mark of 109 looks workable too. So with this step up to two miles expected to bring about further improvement he looks a good bet in a race where a couple may have met their limit.