Exeter Racing Tips: Progressive Pats Fancy can complete a hat-trick

NAP: Back Pats Fancy to topple Dusart

Pats Fancy - 14:10 Exeter

This looks an interesting novices' chase and the Nicky Henderson-trained Dusart is sure to be popular, but he doesn't have the same substance to his form that Pats Fancy, who has proved a revelation since switched to fences.

He made an encouraging start in a race which has worked out well in October, and hasn't looked back since, showing improved form to win his last two starts, and the form of his latest victory took a big boost when the runner-up bolted up in the Timeform Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

This will be Pats Fancy's toughest assignment to date up against Dusart, who may take a big step forward, but at the prices it is Pat's Fancy that makes the most appeal.

No. 1 Pats Fancy (Ire) EXC 2.42 Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hat-trick beckons for Jobesgreen Lad

Jobesgreen Lad - 15:40 Exeter

Jobesgreen Lad was just a modest maiden over hurdles, but he has been progressive since switched to fences, winning two of his three starts in this sphere, and he could rate higher yet.

He beat the reopposing Ambion Hill with a bit in hand at Ludlow in December, and was impressive at Hereford for his latest success last month, sent for home after the second last and staying on strongly to the line.

The 2/1-on favourite running out at the first made his task easier, but that form is beginning to work out, and he is taken to complete a hat-trick following a further rise in the weights.

No. 3 Jobesgreen Lad EXC 1.11 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 104

EACH-WAY: Stick with the course form of Raddon Top

Raddon Top - 16:45 Exeter

Raddon Top had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and he duly showed improved form switched to this sphere when opening his account at this track last month.

The progress he showed that day is easy to believe given his prolific record in points and, though he is a nine-year-old, he could have more to offer under Rules. A subsequent 4lb rise in the weights seems fair enough and he will surely progress again for this stiffer test, so he should once again be in the mix.