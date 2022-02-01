To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Exeter Racing Tips: Progressive Pats Fancy can complete a hat-trick

Exeter hurdle
Exeter host a seven-race card on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Exeter on Wednesday.

"...the form of his latest victory took a big boost when the runner-up bolted up in the Timeform Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday..."

NAP: Back Pats Fancy to topple Dusart

Pats Fancy - 14:10 Exeter

This looks an interesting novices' chase and the Nicky Henderson-trained Dusart is sure to be popular, but he doesn't have the same substance to his form that Pats Fancy, who has proved a revelation since switched to fences.

He made an encouraging start in a race which has worked out well in October, and hasn't looked back since, showing improved form to win his last two starts, and the form of his latest victory took a big boost when the runner-up bolted up in the Timeform Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

This will be Pats Fancy's toughest assignment to date up against Dusart, who may take a big step forward, but at the prices it is Pat's Fancy that makes the most appeal.

NEXT BEST: Hat-trick beckons for Jobesgreen Lad

Jobesgreen Lad - 15:40 Exeter

Jobesgreen Lad was just a modest maiden over hurdles, but he has been progressive since switched to fences, winning two of his three starts in this sphere, and he could rate higher yet.

He beat the reopposing Ambion Hill with a bit in hand at Ludlow in December, and was impressive at Hereford for his latest success last month, sent for home after the second last and staying on strongly to the line.

The 2/1-on favourite running out at the first made his task easier, but that form is beginning to work out, and he is taken to complete a hat-trick following a further rise in the weights.

EACH-WAY: Stick with the course form of Raddon Top

Raddon Top - 16:45 Exeter

Raddon Top had seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and he duly showed improved form switched to this sphere when opening his account at this track last month.

The progress he showed that day is easy to believe given his prolific record in points and, though he is a nine-year-old, he could have more to offer under Rules. A subsequent 4lb rise in the weights seems fair enough and he will surely progress again for this stiffer test, so he should once again be in the mix.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pats Fancy @ 2.89/5 in the 14:10 Exeter
Next Best - Back Jobesgreen Lad @ 4.57/2 in the 15:40 Exeter
Each Way - Back Raddon Top @ 7.06/1 in the 16:45 Exeter

Exeter 2nd Feb (3m Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dusart
Pats Fancy
Flash Collonges
Reign Suepreme
Captain Cuckoo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 2nd Feb (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 February, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jobesgreen Lad
Carry On The Magic
Ambion Hill
Wavering Down
Legend Of Zorro
Judex Lefou
Morfee
Rosmuc Relay
Furkash
Lord Bryan
Broughtons Rhythm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 2nd Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 February, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bean In Trouble
Cooldine Bog
Don Alvaro
Raddon Top
Django
Honor Grey
Mr Tambourine Man
Johnny B
Surdoue De Ballon
Tactical Manoeuvre
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips