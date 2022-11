NAP

Mr Glass - 15:00 Exeter

Masters Legacy made a winning start in this sphere over course and distance 10 days ago and remains fairly treated up 4 lb, but in the shape of Mr Glass he faces an opponent who has the physique and demeanour to develop into a smart type over fences. He won his first two starts over hurdles before finishing third in the Tolworth last season. He finished the campaign in underwhelming fashion, but he represents a bang in-form yard and he has undergone a breathing operation since last seen. Mr Glass will have been well schooled and on his early hurdles form a mark of 125 looks lenient.

No. 2 Mr Glass (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST

San Agustin - 13:00 Exeter

This looks a competitive race for the grade but San Agustin looks fairly treated back over hurdles. His last win in this sphere came in May last year from an 11 lb lower mark, but he has improved as a chaser since, and made a good return to action when runner-up to a revitalised, well-handicapped rival at Chepstow earlier this month. He was the only one to offer any sort of opposition to the winner from some way out on that occasion and he pulled clear of the third. He therefore is one to be interested in from a 3 lb lower mark with that run under his belt.

No. 2 San Agustin (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Cameron Iles

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 107

EACH WAY

Royal Lake - 14:30 Exeter

Royal Lake remains a maiden but is another who strikes as though the switch to fences will be the making of him. His best effort over hurdles came when runner-up in a maiden at Warwick but he was disappointing when a beaten favourite at Stratford when last seen. He looked like a plodder on that occasion, so the step up to three miles is a big plus, and he has a point background. Furthermore, he represents a yard that had three winners at the weekend, so are clearly in good form.