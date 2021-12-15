To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exeter Racing Tips: Guernesey handicapped to strike

Exeter
Guernesey looks a solid bet at Exeter on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Exeter on Thursday.

NAP: Guernesey can resume winning ways

Guernesey - 13:05 Exeter

Guernesey opened his account over hurdles from an 8 lb lower mark over this course and distance in October and is arguably unlucky not to have won again since.

He left the impression he is capable of defying this higher mark when runner-up at Taunton last week, having to round the field on the home turn which didn't help his cause, but he still stayed on strongly suggesting he is still fairly treated. A better trip should see him be very competitive from the same mark.

NEXT BEST: Maskada holds solid claims

Maskada - 14:15 Exeter

Maskada produced a more polished round of jumping than on her chasing debut when finishing runner-up in a listed event at Bangor last month. Time has shown that she faced an uphill task that day, bumping into arguably the best domestic mare around in novice chases.

That rival has since followed up in easy fashion, so the form has a solid look to it, and this looks a perfect opportunity for her to open her account over fences down in grade.

EACH WAY: Chance Allardyce

Allardyce - 14:45 Exeter

Allardyce hasn't won since January last year, but he has plenty of solid form in Ireland to his name, and made an encouraging start for Paul Henderson at Lingfield last month.

Admittedly, he didn't jump as well as he can, but he was yet to be asked a question entering the straight, and left the impression he would come on for the run. He figures on a good mark at present, so there is enough in his favour to give him another chance ahead of fellow class-dropper Troed Y Melin.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Guernesey @ 5.59/2 in the 13:05 Exeter
Next Best - Back Maskada @ 2.89/5 in the 14:15 Exeter
Each Way - Back Allardyce @ 9.08/1 in the 14:45 Exeter

Exeter 16th Dec (2m2f Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 16 December, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Champagne Court
Deeper Blue
Birds of Prey
Guernesey
Investment Manager
Eamon An Cnoic
Martinhal
West To The Bridge
Pol Crocan
Dan Mcgrue
Trans Express
Exeter 16th Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 16 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tip Top Mountain
Getaway Lucy
Caspers Court
Allardyce
Wax And Wane
Majestic Merlin
Troed Y Melin
Spotty Dog
Tudors Treasure
Flowing Cadenza
Geordie Washington
Duarigle
Eurowork
