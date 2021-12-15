- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Exeter Racing Tips: Guernesey handicapped to strike
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Exeter on Thursday.
NAP: Guernesey can resume winning ways
Guernesey opened his account over hurdles from an 8 lb lower mark over this course and distance in October and is arguably unlucky not to have won again since.
He left the impression he is capable of defying this higher mark when runner-up at Taunton last week, having to round the field on the home turn which didn't help his cause, but he still stayed on strongly suggesting he is still fairly treated. A better trip should see him be very competitive from the same mark.
NEXT BEST: Maskada holds solid claims
Maskada produced a more polished round of jumping than on her chasing debut when finishing runner-up in a listed event at Bangor last month. Time has shown that she faced an uphill task that day, bumping into arguably the best domestic mare around in novice chases.
That rival has since followed up in easy fashion, so the form has a solid look to it, and this looks a perfect opportunity for her to open her account over fences down in grade.
EACH WAY: Chance Allardyce
Allardyce hasn't won since January last year, but he has plenty of solid form in Ireland to his name, and made an encouraging start for Paul Henderson at Lingfield last month.
Admittedly, he didn't jump as well as he can, but he was yet to be asked a question entering the straight, and left the impression he would come on for the run. He figures on a good mark at present, so there is enough in his favour to give him another chance ahead of fellow class-dropper Troed Y Melin.
