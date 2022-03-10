- Trainer: Ben Clarke
Exeter Racing Tips: Dr Kananga should complete the hat-trick
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Exeter on Friday.
"An impressive winner at Chepstow in early-February, Dr Kananga was again totally dominant when defying a 12 lb higher mark to follow up at Sandown later that month."
NAP: Dr Kananga should carry on improving
An impressive winner at Chepstow in early-February, Dr Kananga was again totally dominant when defying a 12 lb higher mark to follow up at Sandown later that month. He travelled powerfully and jumped boldly in front before gradually taking his rivals out of their comfort zone from two out, ultimately winning easily by 12 lengths. This will be tougher again following a further 10 lb hike in the weights, but there should be better to come from Dr Kananga and he is fancied to prove equal to the challenge to complete the hat-trick for Ben Clarke, who is making a name for himself this season with his small team of horses.
NEXT BEST: Stick with My Silver Lining
My Silver Lining - 14:55 Exeter
My Silver Lining took a big step forward to open her account over hurdles at Lingfield last month, forging clear on the run-in to win by seven and a half lengths in ready fashion. The runner-up gave that form a boost when recently filling the same position in a Grade 2 at Kempton and My Silver Lining must command plenty of respect here on handicap debut. After all, she already has the look of a well-handicapped mare from an opening BHA mark of 110 and her unexposed profile suggests she may yet have more to offer.
EACH-WAY: Imperial Joe looks the value play
Imperial Joe was no match for the winner on his latest outing over hurdles at Taunton, but he still showed improved form to fill the runner-up spot, pulling a long way clear of the rest to boot. He can race from the same mark here and there is little doubt he has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right. Still a maiden after five starts over hurdles, he has a very good chance here to gain a deserved victory.
