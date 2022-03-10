Exeter Racing Tips: Dr Kananga should complete the hat-trick

NAP: Dr Kananga should carry on improving

Dr Kananga - 13:15 Exeter

An impressive winner at Chepstow in early-February, Dr Kananga was again totally dominant when defying a 12 lb higher mark to follow up at Sandown later that month. He travelled powerfully and jumped boldly in front before gradually taking his rivals out of their comfort zone from two out, ultimately winning easily by 12 lengths. This will be tougher again following a further 10 lb hike in the weights, but there should be better to come from Dr Kananga and he is fancied to prove equal to the challenge to complete the hat-trick for Ben Clarke, who is making a name for himself this season with his small team of horses.

No. 1 Dr Kananga EXC 1.1 Trainer: Ben Clarke

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 135

NEXT BEST: Stick with My Silver Lining

My Silver Lining - 14:55 Exeter

My Silver Lining took a big step forward to open her account over hurdles at Lingfield last month, forging clear on the run-in to win by seven and a half lengths in ready fashion. The runner-up gave that form a boost when recently filling the same position in a Grade 2 at Kempton and My Silver Lining must command plenty of respect here on handicap debut. After all, she already has the look of a well-handicapped mare from an opening BHA mark of 110 and her unexposed profile suggests she may yet have more to offer.

No. 3 My Silver Lining (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: James Best

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 110

EACH-WAY: Imperial Joe looks the value play

Imperial Joe - 15:30 Exeter

Imperial Joe was no match for the winner on his latest outing over hurdles at Taunton, but he still showed improved form to fill the runner-up spot, pulling a long way clear of the rest to boot. He can race from the same mark here and there is little doubt he has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right. Still a maiden after five starts over hurdles, he has a very good chance here to gain a deserved victory.