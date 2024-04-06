- Trainer: Ben Clarke
- Jockey: Joe Anderson
- Age: 11
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 135
Exeter Racing Tips: Bear to gallop rivals into submission
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Exeter on Sunday.
An Exeter Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Nigel Hawke
- Jockey: James Davies
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 117
Exeter Nap - 15:35 - Back The Galloping Bear
The Devon Stayers Handicap Chase, over just shy of three miles and seven furlongs on heavy ground, promises to be a severe test of stamina and that should suit The Galloping Bear.
He had been disappointing since finishing runner-up in the Eider at Newcastle last season but produced a much more encouraging effort when runner-up in the West Wales National at Ffos Las last week, sticking to his task well from the home turn.
He had been tumbling in the weights prior to his latest effort and, having taken a big step back in the right direction, he can capitalise on his reduced mark in a contest that should play to his strengths.
Exeter Next Best - 16:10 - Back Donnacha
Donnacha has had a productive campaign this season, winning twice and finishing placed on three of his other four outings, and it's easy to overlook the one time he was unplaced as that came in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle.
He quickly got back on track in calmer waters here last month, finding an unexposed handicap debutant too strong but pulling well clear of the rest.
He's a likeable sort and has been shaping like a step up in trip would suit, so it would be little surprise to see him take a step forward now granted a stiffer test.
Exeter 7th Apr (2m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 7 April, 4.10pm
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.