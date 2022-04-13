Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Exeter Racing Tips: A Wicked bet

Exeter races
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Exeter on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Exeter on Thursday.

"...leaving the impression he will develop into a much better chaser than hurdler..."

NAP: Wicked West has solid claims of following up

Wicked West - 18:10 Exeter

This looks between the two last-time-out winners who run under penalties, though strong preference is for Wicked West, who made a seamless transition to fences when scoring over course and distance last week. Admittedly, he didn't have much to beat - as his odds suggested - but he jumped well and travelled strongly throughout, leaving the impression he will develop into a much better chaser than hurdler. He looks a good bet to go in again.

NEXT BEST: Runwiththetide found a good opportunity

Runwiththetide - 16:40 Exeter

Runwiththetide was strong in the market and gave the now-useful Nina The Terrier a race on her debut at Chepstow back in October and, while she hasn't progressed as expected since, this looks a very winnable opportunity. She was below form on handicap debut at Newbury earlier this month, but that was her first start for three months, so she perhaps needed the run, and this race has nowhere near the depth of that. On the pick of her form she is very much the one to beat.

EACH-WAY: Grandee well handicapped on Flat form

Grandee - 17:40 Exeter

Kolisi is sure to be a warm order here chasing a hat-trick under a double penalty, but it may be worth backing something against him with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places. Grandee was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Roger Fell and he is surely capable of defying this lowly mark over hurdles once putting it all together. He hasn't been seen since July, but shaped better than the bare result on that occasion and, provided he is ready to roll, he could surprise a few of these.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Wicked West @ 2.35/4 in the 18:10 Exeter
NEXT BEST - Back Runwiththetide @ 3.02/1 in the 16:40 Exeter
EACH WAY - Back Grandee @ 15.014/1 in the 17:40 Exeter

Exeter 14th Apr (2m1f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Runwiththetide
Becky The Boo
Hellfire Princess
Lady Gwen
Kalma
Sadie Hill
Echo Of Promise
Optical Girl
My Granny Lily
Pixie Loc
Haloa Mail
Wonder Flow
Hot Smoked
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 14th Apr (2m2f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kolisi
Grandee
Chabichou Dupoitou
Per Vino Veritas
Farceur De Maulne
Exmoor Express
Samatian
Henri Le Bon
Time Bandit
What A Pleasure
Capac
Inferno Sacree
Letter At Dawn
Whatcoloristhewind
Fama Et Gloria
Foillmore
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Exeter 14th Apr (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 6.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wicked West
Red Happy
Destin DAjonc
Kauto The King
Dindin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips