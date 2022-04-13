Exeter Racing Tips: A Wicked bet

NAP: Wicked West has solid claims of following up

Wicked West - 18:10 Exeter

This looks between the two last-time-out winners who run under penalties, though strong preference is for Wicked West, who made a seamless transition to fences when scoring over course and distance last week. Admittedly, he didn't have much to beat - as his odds suggested - but he jumped well and travelled strongly throughout, leaving the impression he will develop into a much better chaser than hurdler. He looks a good bet to go in again.

No. 1 Wicked West (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 127

NEXT BEST: Runwiththetide found a good opportunity

Runwiththetide - 16:40 Exeter

Runwiththetide was strong in the market and gave the now-useful Nina The Terrier a race on her debut at Chepstow back in October and, while she hasn't progressed as expected since, this looks a very winnable opportunity. She was below form on handicap debut at Newbury earlier this month, but that was her first start for three months, so she perhaps needed the run, and this race has nowhere near the depth of that. On the pick of her form she is very much the one to beat.

No. 7 Runwiththetide (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Grandee well handicapped on Flat form

Grandee - 17:40 Exeter

Kolisi is sure to be a warm order here chasing a hat-trick under a double penalty, but it may be worth backing something against him with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places. Grandee was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Roger Fell and he is surely capable of defying this lowly mark over hurdles once putting it all together. He hasn't been seen since July, but shaped better than the bare result on that occasion and, provided he is ready to roll, he could surprise a few of these.