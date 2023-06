Oaks

16:30 Epsom, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Be Happy (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Improved when third in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud over an extended mile and a quarter on her reappearance (Sea of Roses was second) and backed that up when runner-up to Eternal Hope in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, over a mile and a half on the all-weather, three weeks ago. This stiffer test at the trip should see her in a better light.

2. Bright Diamond (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Showed useful form as a two-year-old, finishing third in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood and in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. Ran creditably when fifth behind Eternal Hope in the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her reappearance but will need a big career best to play a significant role here.

3. Caernarfon (Jack Channon/ Connor Beasley)

Was a big improver last autumn, bagging a listed race over a mile at Newmarket. Was nearest at the finish when a respectable fourth, albeit beaten more than 10 lengths by the winner Mawj, in the 1000 Guineas back at Newmarket on her reappearance and she steps up markedly in trip now.

4. Eternal Hope (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Promising individual who built on a Chelmsford maiden win over a mile and a quarter when following up in the Lingfield Oaks Trial over a mile and a half, beating Be Happy by a length and three-quarters. Tackles turf for the first time here and is capable of better again after being supplemented for this contest.

5. Heartache Tonight (David Menuisier/ Cristian Demuro)

Won a nine-furlong maiden at Longchamp last autumn on her only start at two and showed improvement when placed in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud over an extended mile and a quarter on her return. Took another step forward when fourth in the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary over a mile and a quarter at Longchamp last month and there could be more to come over this longer trip.

6. Maman Joon (Richard Hannon/ Kevin Stott)

Sea The Stars filly who fetched 400,000 guineas as a yearling and made a promising start to her career when runner-up in a mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Newbury six weeks ago. Capable of better but she's very much pitched in at the deep end here.

7. Red Riding Hood (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Dundalk maiden winner who posted a useful effort when third in the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Naas last month, doing quite well considering she was lit up in first-time blinkers (wears them again here). Needs to make significant improvement for the step up to mile and a half, though.

8. Running Lion (John & Thady Gosden/ Oisin Murphy)

Most progressive Roaring Lion filly who readily completed a four-timer when landing the listed Pretty Polly Stakes by four and a half lengths at Newmarket last month on her first start at a mile and a quarter. One of two strong contenders for a stable with a good record in this.

9. Savethelastdance (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Rapid improver who won last month's Cheshire Oaks by a remarkable 22 lengths. The heavy ground no doubt played a part in the huge winning margin but it was still hard not to be very impressed and she's the one to beat.

10. Sea of Roses (Andrew Balding/ Rob Hornby)

Useful filly who was runner-up in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud on her reappearance but was seven and three-quarter lengths adrift of Soul Sister when fifth in the Musidora at York last time. Hard to make a case for her after that.

11. Soul Sister (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Got stuck in the mud in the Fred Darling on her reappearance but proved a totally different proposition on a sounder surface and upped in trip in the Musidora Stakes at York last time, quickening four lengths clear. Should stay a mile and a half and there's more to come from this scopey filly.