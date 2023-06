Derby

1. Adelaide River (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Made a winning debut on the all-weather at Dundalk last summer and has been placed four times at Group level since, though he was six lengths adrift of Dubai Mile and Arrest when third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start as a two-year-old and was again soundly beaten by Arrest in the Chester Vase on his return. Very hard to make a case for in this company.

2. Arrest (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Was most progressive as a juvenile, scoring twice over a mile before finishing a head second to Dubai Mile in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. Beat Adelaide River by six and a half lengths in the Chester Vase on his return last month (that rival had been a similar distance behind at Saint-Cloud) and he should make a bold bid with stamina assured.

3. Artistic Star (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Unbeaten Galileo colt who won a strong maiden over an extended mile at Nottingham in October before defying a penalty in good style in a mile-and-a-quarter novice at Sandown on his return. Remains with potential but his ability will be fully tested here.

4. Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Looked unlucky on debut but made no mistake in three subsequent outings at two, running out a comfortable winner of the Group 1 Futurity Trophy over a mile at Doncaster in October. Ran no sort of race when favourite for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his return but still warrants plenty of respect with this step up in trip likely to suit.

5. Dear My Friend (Charlie Johnston/ Andrea Atzeni)

Won a six-furlong novice at Carlisle and a seven-and-a-half-furlong novice at Beverley last season, and took a step forward on his juvenile efforts when landing a listed race at Newcastle on his return. His limitations were exposed in the Dante at York last time, though, and is a big outsider.

6. Dubai Mile (Charlie Johnston/ Daniel Muscutt)

Was very progressive as a two-year-old, finishing second to The Foxes in a slowly-run Royal Lodge before gamely beating Arrest in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud. Ran as well as could have been expected when fifth in 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on return and this trip is likely to be more suitable. Not to be underestimated.

7. King of Steel (Roger Varian/ Kevin Stott)

Fast-tracked to Group 1 level after posting an impressive success over the extended mile at Nottingham on debut but could manage only seventh in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Remains with potential but this is a massive ask on his return for a new yard (was withdrawn at the start of the Dante). Bred to stay.

8. Military Order (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Brother to Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Adayar. Was beaten at a short price on debut at Newmarket in October but has made no mistake since, completing the hat-trick with a bit in hand in the Lingfield Derby Trial three weeks ago, asserting inside the final 100 yards to get the better of Waipiro by a length and a quarter. Has every chance of emulating his brother.

9. Passenger (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Scopey sort who overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket in April and took a massive step forward when third in Dante at York where he probably would have gone very close to winning with a clear run. Has since been supplemented for this and remains an exciting prospect.

10. San Antonio (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Continued his race-by-race progress when bolting up in a Dundalk maiden over just shy of 11 furlongs on his return and threw his hat into the Derby ring when following up in the listed Dee Stakes at Chester, making most under a well-judged ride. Another big step forward is required here, however, and Moore prefers Auguste Rodin.

11. Sprewell (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Confirmed his two-year-old promise when getting off he mark in a mile novice at Naas in March and progressed again to land the Derby Trial over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown last month. Ground an unknown (raced only on heavy) but still much respected having advertised his Derby credentials at Leopardstown.

12. The Foxes (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Progressive colt who followed up a Goodwood maiden win by landing a slowly run but strong renewal of the Royal Lodge at Newmarket on his final start as a two-year-old. Posted a solid return in the Craven there and proved well suited by the longer trip when holding off White Birch in the Dante at York. Firmly in the mix.

13. Waipiro (Ed Walker/ Tom Marquand)

Proved a different proposition from his debut when making all in a novice over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket on his return. Again showed significant improvement when making Military Order work to land the Lingfield Derby Trial, going down by a length and a quarter. Fully entitled to take his chance here, though his temperament will be tested as he's an excitable colt.

14. White Birch (John Joseph Murphy/ Colin Keane)

Confirmed debut promise to run out a ready winner of seven-furlong maiden at Dundalk in November and then took another big step forward when following up in the Ballysax Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown on his return. Ran on strongly when a close second in the Dante at York last time and this extra two furlongs will suit, so he is considered.