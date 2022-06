NAP: Ever Given worth another chance

Ever Given - 17:10 Epsom

Ever Given was seriously impressive when dismantling a handicap at Chester on his return last month, but for one reason or another, he wasn't in the same form in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time, struggling to go with the pace from around halfway and never making an impact.

That run was underwhelming, but he makes appeal now back down in grade and switched to a track that should suit, while he remains totally unexposed at seven furlongs. He may prove hard to peg back if he gets in a good rhythm on the front end.

No. 3 (6) Ever Given (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Pyledriver can win again at Epsom

Pyledriver - 15:10 Epsom

Pyledriver is a thoroughly likeable sort who dined at the top table when winning this race 12 months ago and he has done nothing since to suggest he isn't as good if not better.

He was beaten only a length in the Hong Kong Vase and caught the eye when a close fourth in the Sheema Classic at Meydan when last seen in March. He was moving through the gears when short of room around a furlong out, forced to switch which halted his momentum and running on again near the finish. He has presumably been saved for this since and, though it looks a good renewal, he is hard to pick holes in.

No. 6 (4) Pyledriver SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Tuesday can flourish up in trip

Tuesday - 16:30 Epsom

Tuesday has left the impression she is crying out for a step up to this trip so far this season and she is expected to fulfil her potential now.

She finished third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and ran to a similar level when runner-up in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh last time, given a more positive ride on the latter occasion but was unable to live with the speed of the impressive winner inside the final furlong. A sister to Minding, who completed the 1000 Guineas and Oaks double in 2016, she seemingly doesn't have the speed of her sibling, but is expected to be seen in a different light now tackling middle distances.