Epsom Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Horse racing at Epsom
There's top-class racing at Epsom on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Epsom on Oaks day...

"...he sets a clear standard on his Newbury form..."

Timeform on Mehmento

Irish Admiral - 14:35 Epsom

Irish Admiral completed a simple task on his first start for William Haggas at Wolverhampton in April, and he shaped with plenty of promise when third in a good-quality event on his handicap debut at York last time. Irish Admiral travelled powerfully, moving through the race like the best prospect, but he was unable to sustain his challenge after making a big move into contention. He should appreciate dropping back in trip and there could be much more to come.

Zeyaadah - 16:30 Epsom

Zeyaadah enhanced her reputation when chasing home Dubai Fountain in the Cheshire Oaks, conceding first run to a talented and experienced rival who was also in receipt of 3 lb. That form is among the best on offer and Zeyaadah, who has shown significant run-by-run improvement, could have a bigger effort in her locker after only four starts.

Mehmento - 17:10 Epsom

Mehmento failed to stay in the French 2000 Guineas last time but he had previously been an excellent second in the Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs, and he sets a clear standard on his Newbury form. Mehmento was a wide-margin winner on his first couple of starts at Southwell and he showed that he's an exciting prospect by making Chindit dig deep in the Greenham.


Smart Stat

Dulas - 17:40 Epsom
24% - Silvestre de Sousa's strike rate at Epsom

Recommended bets

Back Irish Admiral @ 2.56/4 in the 14:35 at Epsom
Back Zeyaadah @ 7.06/1 in the 16:30 at Epsom
Back Mehmento @ 2.56/4 in the 17:10 at Epsom

