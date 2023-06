NAP

Epsom - 16:30 - Back Scampi

Scampi took a long time to get his head in front but he proved progressive once doing so last season, recording three wins, including one over course and distance.

He looked rusty on his return from seven months off in testing conditions over a mile and a quarter at this course when finishing around six lengths behind his main market rival Caius Chorister, but bounced back to form with a stylish success at York last time, relishing the return to good-to-firm ground and having a fair bit more in hand than the official margin suggests.

He went on the bridle for a long way before being produced to lead around a furlong out, easily moving clear in the closing stages in the style of a well-handicapped horse. Scampi is 6 lb higher now, but with the track and ground in his favour, another big run is expected.

NEXT BEST

Epsom - 15:55 - Back Balance Play

No. 13 (6) Balance Play (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 81

Balance Play cost 280,000 guineas as a yearling and shaped with promise in two starts last season when he finished in behind a couple of useful types.

He was well backed, and showed much improved form when beaten a neck by a promising newcomer at Salisbury last month, given a positive ride and only caught late in the day. The winner that day has franked the form since and Balance Play should have even more to offer now handicapping and stepping up significantly in trip. There is stamina in his pedigree and an opening mark of 81 could well underestimate him.

EACH WAY

Epsom - 15:20 - Back Mountain Peak

No. 2 (13) Mountain Peak SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 101

There are plenty in with a shout in this year's Dash but Mountain Peak may be underestimated at his current odds given his record under such conditions. He finished runner-up in this race 12 months ago from a 3 lb lower mark, appearing to have the race in the bag only to be caught close home.

He failed to beat a rival home on his reappearance at York, but he was a big price, and he faded as though badly in need of the run.

Given his performance in this race last year, it is likely that this has been one of his main early-season targets and, having been handed a fair draw in stall 13, expect him to be ridden positively and last out much longer this time.